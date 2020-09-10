In this year's Best of Boise contest, Boise Art Museum's Art in the Park won the Best Festival category, unseating longtime chart-topper Treefort Music Fest. The win, however, was bittersweet, as the much-anticipated art shopping experience in Julia Davis Park was effectively nixed by the pandemic.
Like a lot of other organizations, however, BAM has turned to the web for this year's event, now dubbed the Art in the Park Marketplace. It opened Sept. 10 at 9 a.m., and will run through Friday, Sept. 18, and includes 100 vendors, 45 Idaho artists and 14 artists new to the festival. Check it out here.