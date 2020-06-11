The Alexa Rose Foundation announced the recipients of its grants for 2020 on June 10. The foundation is the largest provider of grants to independent artists in Idaho. This year, 96 artists from the Treasure Valley received grants totaling $224,000.
“It is a great honor to recognize these artists and their contribution to our communities,” the organization wrote in a press release.
The foundation was started in memory of Alexa Rose Howell, a teacher and artist. The organization’s focus is to aid local artists as they work on creative development. A wide range of artists were selected that work in different mediums from painting, writing and photography to performance artists, dancers and cinematographers.
Below is the full list of recipients:
- Erica Alfaro
- Miguel Almeida
- Sydney Anderson
- Tony Anderson
- J. Reuben Appelman
- Maria Ayla
- Julia Ballenger
- Gracieux Baraka
- John Barrie
- Randy Bauer
- Rachel Beck
- Di Bei
- Josh Bogle
- Daniel Borup
- Kimberly Brandel
- Megan Brandel
- Suzanne Lee Chetwood
- Matthew Clark
- Cami Ruth Clemo
- Michael Cordell
- Cydney Covert
- Erin Cunningham
- Migel Delgao
- Niharika Dinkar
- Peter Dumas
- Lauren Edson
- April Frame
- Katie Fuller
- J. Lupe Galvan
- Chaz Gentry
- Joyce Green
- Charles Haman
- Kelly Harwood
- Brian Hodges
- Savannah Hulen
- GiGi Huntley
- Maite Iribarren-Gorrindo
- Hayden Jensen
- Jaimee Johnston
- Kendra Kae
- Brie Katz
- Ben Konkol
- Heidi Kraay
- Lauren Lavelle
- Nina Leary
- Susan Madacsi
- Kris Mannion
- Patricia Marcantonio
- Rachel Mayer
- John Mayton
- Wyatt McCollum
- Michael McCormic, Jr.
- Weston McGhee
- Kevin McTeague
- Aurora Mehlman
- Melanie Mendenhall
- Katie Miller
- Will Miller
- Bryan Moore
- Kyle Morck
- Daniel Ojeda
- Holly Papa
- Sarah Paradis
- Brett Perry
- Jef Peterson
- Kate Peterson
- Collin Pfeifer
- Emily Pittinos
- Rachel Reichert
- Gordon Reinhart
- Jodeen Revere
- Amanda Rich
- Cecilia Rinn
- Elizabeth Rodgers
- Jonathan Sadler
- Ruth Saltzer
- Estefania Sanchez
- Jessica Scheider
- Taryn Schwilling
- Isabelle Shifrin
- Angie Smith
- Chelsea Smith
- Anne Watson Sorensen
- Gia Strang
- Dominique Tardif
- Zach Thurmond
- Elena Tomorowitz
- Hailey Turner
- Wytske van Keulen
- Nathan Walker
- Rebecca Weeks
- Jeanna Wigger
- Stephanie Wilde
- Megan Williams
- CL Young