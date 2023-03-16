Have you ever wanted to chug a sake bomb while simultaneously boo-ing a comedian? Yes, of course, it’s what you’ve always wanted, right? Well you’re in luck, because that is precisely what is offered at Voodoo Cellar Boise every Wednesday night.
Voodoo Cellar Boise, a self-titled “beer pong and barcade pub,” has recently added stand up comedy to their weekly themed events. The event, titled “Stand-up Six Feet Under,” had its first show on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
The event’s title pays homage to the underground, “macabre” atmosphere of the venue — the cellar is dimly lit with neon signs and is decorated with bones and a coffin — even the glasses are in the shape of a skull.
The first comedy night, hosted by Ian Yearsley, featured 15 different local comics over the span of two hours, many of whom regularly perform at other venues in Boise such as The Balcony.
Part of the comedy night features a tradition known as the “sake bomb” where guests can purchase a drink throughout the night, and if at any point the audience determines that a comedian is “bombing,” the set is paused and all of the sake bombs are brought out and drank together.
Voodoo Cellar Boise opened December 2022 and is located at the southeast corner of Idaho and Capitol (where Spacebar Arcade used to be).
Other events at Voodoo Cellar Boise include Mario Kart Mondays, Terror Tuesdays and Beer Pong Thursdays. All events, including the comedy shows, are free.
And if you’re someone who always shows up to events early, Voodoo Cellar Boise offers happy hour specials starting at only $2 until 7 p.m.
The list of featured comedians will rotate every week and those interested in performing at a comedy night can do so by sending an email to standupsixfeetunder@gmail.com by 6 p.m. the Tuesday before the show.