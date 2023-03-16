Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Have you ever wanted to chug a sake bomb while simultaneously boo-ing a comedian? Yes, of course, it’s what you’ve always wanted, right? Well you’re in luck, because that is precisely what is offered at Voodoo Cellar Boise every Wednesday night.

Voodoo Cellar Boise, a self-titled “beer pong and barcade pub,” has recently added stand up comedy to their weekly themed events. The event, titled “Stand-up Six Feet Under,” had its first show on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments