Unique artwork and crafts are often bought and gifted during the holiday season, which is precisely why the Wintry Market was first created over a decade ago. But why let the fun end there?
The Wintry Market is an indie art and craft show that takes place in Boise every November, featuring roughly 125 regional artists. With so much talent and creativity to showcase, the founders of the Wintry Market decided to expand into other seasons and open the Summery Market.
The Summery Market takes place from 4-8 p.m., Friday, June 16 and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, June 17 in the Rose Garden of Expo Idaho.
The Summery Market, referred to on their website as the “sunny days sister to the beloved Wintry Market,” will similarly feature over 100 regional artists and crafters with a wide variety of artwork available for sale.
New to the market this year is the “make and take DIY workshops” where you can learn how to make a craft directly from one of the artists and then take your handmade project home. The DIY workshops include learning to make mug rugs, macrame keychains and sourdough starters.
Tickets for the event are $5 for both Friday and Saturday and can be purchased at the door or online at eventbrite.com. Children under 12 get in for free, so bring the whole family to see all of the incredible art that the event has to offer.
The Summery Market at Expo Idaho is located at 5610 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City. More information can be found at www.wintrymarket.com.