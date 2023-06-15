SummeryMarket.PNG

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Unique artwork and crafts are often bought and gifted during the holiday season, which is precisely why the Wintry Market was first created over a decade ago. But why let the fun end there?

The Wintry Market is an indie art and craft show that takes place in Boise every November, featuring roughly 125 regional artists. With so much talent and creativity to showcase, the founders of the Wintry Market decided to expand into other seasons and open the Summery Market.

Load comments