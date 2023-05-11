It’s a double whammy.
In a “one-of-a-kind” literary event, fiction writer Alan Heathcock will be accompanying Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah for a discussion event at the Shirt Factory at the Old Idaho Penitentiary at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.
Adjei-Brenyah is the New York Times bestselling author of “Friday Black.” Dubbed “one of the most exciting young writers in America” by George Saunders, Adjei-Brenyah will premier his highly-anticipated novel, “Chain Gang All Stars,” from the historic Shirt Factory in the Old Idaho Pen. The new novel, fittingly set within a depraved private prison system not so far-removed from America’s own follows two women “gladiators” forced to battle for their freedom, according to The Cabin’s website.
Adjei-Brenyah’s work has also appeared in The New York Times Book Review, Esquire, The Paris Review, and elsewhere. He was a National Book Foundation’s “5 Under 35” honoree, the winner of the PEN/Jean Stein Book Award and the Saroyan Prize, and a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle’s John Leonard Award for Best First Book, along with many other honors. Raised in Spring Valley, New York, he now lives in the Bronx.
Adjei-Brenyah will be in conversation with Heathcock. In partnership with the Idaho Innocence Project and Rediscovered Books, The Cabin is presenting this event as part of its Ghosts & Projectors program. All tickets include access to the Old Idaho Pen’s self-guided tour. Guests wishing to explore are encouraged to arrive early. Tickets for $40; $35 for Cabin Members and students. The tickets include a hardcover copy of Adjei-Brenyah’s novel, “Chain Gang All Stars.”
Heathcock is the award-winning author of “40” and “VOLT.” He is from Chicago and got his bachelors degree in journalism at the University of Iowa. Later on he worked on his MFAs at Bowling Green University and Boise State University. Now, he lives in Boise and enjoys spending much time with his daughter and his family.
Boise Weekly recently talked with Heathcock via email about the event. The following has been gently edited.
What is to be expected of the event?
It’s going to be a conversation between two authors who have recently published novels about dystopian futures. We’ll discuss how we came about with our speculative versions of the future, and why this type of cautionary tale matters all the more in today’s rapidly changing world.
How do you feel about the opportunity to have this conversation with Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah?
He’s the hottest author at the moment, and his novel is completely brilliant. I’m excited to meet him as a fan, and thrilled to be in conversation with him, artist to artist, human to human.
What are you most excited about?
Having a deep and important discussion about literature’s role in saving us from ourselves.
What is something you wish people knew about you or your writing?
I think of myself as a myth-maker. Whether it’s stories about a small rural town or speculating about our collective future, I’m writing myths to allow us to see ourselves, in all of our darkness and violence, as well as our compassion and hope.
What inspires your books? “Volt” specifically?
I write to make sense of the world that often scares and confounds me. I peer into the darkness of grief, into the invasive nature of violence, and try to find any amount of truth and light to help me carry on.
Is there anything else you want to say?
It’s going to be an amazing event. The venue is cool and the conversation will be deep and fun. My hope is that all book-loving Boisians come on out on the 23rd to show Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah that this is a town that cares about the world and loves its artists.