Each year pet enthusiasts from all over the Treasure Valley come together at the Idaho Pet Expo to celebrate all things pet. On Saturday, April 15, the 17th annual Idaho Pet Expo will be returning to Expo Idaho from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Idaho Pet Expo features a small-animal petting zoo, local groomers and veterinarians and a variety of other pet services and products.
This year nationally recognized animal expert and TV personality Corbin Maxey will be putting on two shows during the expo — the first at noon and the second at 2 p.m.
Maxey grew up in southern Idaho and started rehabilitating and working with animals at a young age. He first began making regular appearances on the Today Show in 2011, and has continued gaining popularity ever since. Today, Maxey has over three million followers on both YouTube and TikTok.
“We’re really excited to share some of our animals, the majority of which are rescued,” Maxey said. “We’ll be bringing some of our superstar animals that have gone viral (on social media).”
Some of the animals you can expect to see at Maxey’s shows include a four-foot green iguana named Levi, a 65-pound alligator snapping turtle named Happy and also Shere Khan, a 13-foot albino Burmese python that Maxey rescued way back in 2003.
Additionally, the expo will have informational demos to help teach your pets some new tricks, so don’t forget to bring your furry, scaly and feathered friends — just make sure they are well-behaved and up to date on their vaccinations.
Individual tickets are $5 and Family Passes for two adults and up to four kids are $20. Tickets can be purchased online at IdahoPetExpo.com or at the Expo Idaho show box office at 5610 N. Glenwood St. in Boise.