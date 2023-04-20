Simon Wilson, 3, and his mom Christina Presley, dance with a trio of skating eyeballs near the Treefort Music Fest main stage at Julia Davis Park. Some local host families put up traveling music artists and volunteers, offering them a place to stay during the festival.
When Treefort first got its start in 2012 there were roughly 100 bands performing at the festival, with most of them being local. But Boise has grown exponentially in the past decade — and so has Treefort.
The 11th annual Treefort had over 500 performers throughout the five-day festival, with bands and musicians coming from all over the U.S. Treefort 11 also had over 60 international bands in attendance from 19 different countries, including Pakistan, Brazil and Spain.
Have you ever wondered where all of these people stay?
Of course, some stay at hotels, others may choose Airbnb — but there are also performers who are welcomed by Boise’s community and hospitality and who stay with generous locals who have offered up extra beds and space.
While it varies each year there are typically at least 20-30 bands who are invited to stay for free with local volunteers, according to Treefort organizers.
Being a “Treefort host” is not an official volunteer position, so most hosts first become involved with Treefort another way.
The Facebook group “Shacking at Treefort: Fans, Bands and Press” is one of the most common ways traveling musicians connect with local people in Boise — the group is public and anyone can post that they need a place to stay or have extra space to offer during the festival.
Locals can also contact Treefort organizers directly to express interest in hosting and organizers will help connect them with a traveling band/musician. Judy Thorne, a Treefort host, has been volunteering with Treefort for the past decade, taking on any position necessary from merchandise to press relations.
Thorne has hosted several bands for past Treeforts, and has even offered housing to people wanting to travel to Boise to volunteer at the festival. This year, Thorne connected with the Black Maracas, a three-man band traveling all the way from Madrid, Spain, to play at Treefort.
“I saw the (Black Maracas’) post that they needed housing so I explained to them that I didn’t have much to offer but if they needed it, they could have it,” Thorne said.
At the last minute, just before arriving, the Black Maracas were offered housing by another host who had more space, but Thorne still made a point of connecting with the band and helping them get situated in Boise.
“Apart from offering a place to stay, (Judy) took us around the festival with her friends during the first day we arrived and it was amazing,” said Adrián Martin, vocalist for the Black Maracas. “We saw different concerts and all of the different venues, so we were not lost around Boise anymore.”
Hosting isn’t just about a place to stay — Treefort hosts help musicians from all over the world get the most out of their Treefort experience and see the best that Boise has to offer.
“It’s been a fun, fun job to host people,” Thorne said. “Forming quick bonds around music is one of the best things in life and crossing some international boundaries with hosting this year was really great.”