Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


When Treefort first got its start in 2012 there were roughly 100 bands performing at the festival, with most of them being local. But Boise has grown exponentially in the past decade — and so has Treefort.

The 11th annual Treefort had over 500 performers throughout the five-day festival, with bands and musicians coming from all over the U.S. Treefort 11 also had over 60 international bands in attendance from 19 different countries, including Pakistan, Brazil and Spain.

Recommended for you

Load comments