Creatively, a local improv comedy organization has announced the debut of a new comedy competition, The Improv Games. The competition is scheduled to take place from Aug. 3 through Aug. 24, all shows at 7:30 p.m., at the Lounge at the End of the Universe in Boise.
Featuring a total of 24 improv comedians, The Improv Games will showcase these performers in pairs, engaging in a variety of improvisational acts over the course of four weeks. These pairs will be competing to win the ultimate prize of $1,000; the runners up will receive $500.
Improv Games was created by Creatively’s Artistic Director Daniel Maggard, who has high hopes and expectations for the debut of the event. Maggard hopes this year’s games will go on to be the first of many, as he plans to make the event an annual occurrence.
“We are excited to host this competition and to give the community a chance to see some of the best improv comedians in the area,” said Maggard. “We hope that people will come out to support the competition and to see some great improv … right now the competition is only four weeks, but it will likely be an even longer competition next year.
“Each week there is going to be something new and exciting for the audience,” Maggard said. “The comedians have free reign to choose what direction they want to go in, so you’ll never know what to expect.”
Drawing inspiration from “The Hunger Games” books and movies, each comedy duo will be assigned a “District” number, further immersing the audience in the game’s ambiance. At the end of each performance, the audience will have the power to vote for their favorite acts. “The best part is the audience gets to decide who lives or dies (in the show),” said Maggard. Those who are chosen to “live,” will advance to the next stage of the competition.
Adding an extra layer of immersion and entertainment, the event will be hosted by a parody characterization of Caesar Flickerman from “The Hunger Games,” played by Maggard. As the fictional character would say, “May the odds be ever in your favor!”
Maggard said he is ready for the challenge, and in many ways is going full method. “The cast have talked me into dying my hair blue so I’m very excited for that, I’m going all in … . It’s going to be truly reminiscent of ‘The Hunger Games,’ contestants will be able to do short interviews with me to try and win over the audience … we’re just trying to have a lot of fun with it,” said Maggard.
The immersion continues throughout the games, even for the “Tributes” (competitors) lowest moments … elimination. “Those who are eliminated from the show will have their faces streamed on the projector with cannon fire just like in ‘The Hunger Games,’ said Maggard. Such dramatics are meant to add weight to the crowds’ decisions — remember, it’s in their hands.
The tickets can be booked for $15 in advance on the website at loungeboise.com or get your tickets at the door for $20. These games could be an evening full of laughter (something that we all need on occasion) and provides an opportunity to support some local comedians at a local venue. Let the games begin …