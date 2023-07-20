Support Local Journalism


Creatively, a local improv comedy organization has announced the debut of a new comedy competition, The Improv Games. The competition is scheduled to take place from Aug. 3 through Aug. 24, all shows at 7:30 p.m., at the Lounge at the End of the Universe in Boise.

Featuring a total of 24 improv comedians, The Improv Games will showcase these performers in pairs, engaging in a variety of improvisational acts over the course of four weeks. These pairs will be competing to win the ultimate prize of $1,000; the runners up will receive $500.

