"The Gallery: Your Art Source since 1993," says the large sign on the new location of the Art Source Gallery. The sign, with its focus on the word gallery, announces that what’s “old” is new again in the bright and light-filled space on Grove Street in Boise between 14th and 15th Streets across from Á Tavola and between Eyes of the World and the Spearmint Rhino, which, they say, is a good neighbor. It has a dedicated parking lot, a great feature in Boise, rapidly becoming the City of Cars. And a bicycle rack. When plans to complete improved pedestrian and bicycle paths, and a “greenscape” of trees and planters along Grove Street are finished, it will be an even more appealing destination. And a destination is what they hope to become. A second location, at the Boise Airport, remains unchanged. At the head of the gate concourse, it's the place to find a wonderful last-minute gift, whether you are heading out or coming into Boise.
The month of January 2023 was consumed in making the move. It was an all-hands-on-board operation under the capable and committed leadership of the Board chair, ceramic artist Genie Sue Weppner. There is no underestimating the amount of lively energy the member artists bring to their collective. The feeling of cooperation and high spirits is palpable. Making art can be a lonely and solitary act, but the Gallery provides its members a community, perhaps even a family. There is an excellent website: artsourcegallery.com where membership information is given and examples of the work of all the member artists can be seen.
“One of our hopes when we moved here was to create a more professional looking gallery which would bring in people who were interested in professional art. I think this space has allowed us to do that to a great extent,” Weppner explains to me. Indeed, this new Art Source looks much more like an art gallery than its Main Street location did. By using dividers, the spacious gallery can show artwork by all its 45 member artists. The work is rotated regularly so there is always a new look; the “hanging committee” does an excellent job of deciding how to group the artists and their work. This is always a challenge in cooperative galleries that include a huge diversity of artistic styles, subjects, and media. Amy McRae adds that a unique aspect is “… the variety of work that we have.” They include six photographers, “and all six of us have different styles of how we present our photography, “ she adds.
And there is something for everyone, an artwork for every taste, for every office, home or dorm room. And the prices are surprisingly affordable. Such diversity can be daunting to a viewer, but my advice is to focus on the exhibit of one artist who catches your attention, and then look closely at all the work that artist is showing, before going on to another space in the gallery.
The Art Source Gallery, as a not-for-profit artists’ cooperative, has existed since 1993. It is a successful example of artists running a nonprofit space as a benefit to both the community and to their members. The founder, veterinarian and artist John Lee assembled a group of fellow artists with the intention to open a gallery space to show their work. Several of these founding artists are still involved: Zella Bardsley, Cass Fine and Jan Weston, now member emerita.
The first location was on Capitol Boulevard, and they have moved several times before finding this current place.
Member artists are admitted through a jurying process involving all the other members. The forms are on the website. Once admitted, members pay a monthly fee which pays the rent on the space. The gallery takes a 15% commission on sales, and in addition, each member works two four-hour shifts in the gallery each month. One of these shifts may be fulfilled by having a role in operating the gallery, as juror, bookkeeper and the like. There is no paid staff, only the volunteer work of the members. The membership elects a Board of Directors to oversee and manage the Gallery. Like similar artists’ cooperative spaces in many cities, including Portland and Seattle, there is a wide array of styles, media and concepts about art on display: painting, photography, wood turning, studio glass, jewelry, fiber arts, ceramics and more.
In addition, each month a member artist is featured in the center of the space. This month the paintings, drawings and bronze sculpture of Steph Teeter, a long-time member of the Gallery, are featured. She describes herself as a “pretty heavy heavy duty horsewoman,” a reference to the fact that she has competed in endurance horseback racing. Her love of horses (she has studied with Lynn Fraley, noted horse sculptor) and the outdoors is obvious in her work. Next month will feature the watercolor paintings of Beth Trott, “Walk the Lines” celebrating the intersection of Idaho’s natural landscapes and the life-sustaining power lines crossing them. An opening reception will be held at the Gallery on First Thursday, May 4 from 5 to 9 pm.
I was able to meet three of the Art Source members on a recent visit. Weppner is a ceramic artist specializing in appealing and decorative raku vases and wall-hung objects, and functional porcelain mugs and bowls. The designs are mostly taken from the garden: cheerful poppies and irises, chickens, fallen leaves, and stark branches. She patiently explained the muti-step process of impressing designs onto the surface of the pots and then firing them. During a recent teaching residency at the Tuscarora Park pottery and Foundation in Nevada, she was able to experiment with glazing and firing a pot using their soda kiln, creating a stunning dark design on her hand-built pots.
Then the photographer, McRae, graciously and at length helped me understand her intense processes: printing her photographs on a film, then covering the image with an emulsion, soaking it all in liquid until the original film floats away and only the image and the emulsion are left, like a thin skim she can capture and mount on a backing. Thus, the images have a floating, ephemeral quality, like a memory that’s a little blurred around the edges. Betty Hayzlett, an accomplished fiber artist, showed me her felted and cheerfully colored pots adorned with wavy lines of yarn. She also was exhibiting two impressively sized felted vessels, one adorned with a section of weaving repurposed from an earlier project. As a knitter, I appreciated this work. And the skill involved.
I’m a complete pushover for beautiful hand-wrought jewelry and the Art Source Gallery has given about a fifth of its exhibition space over to one-of-a-kind hand-made jewelry, mainly out of sterling silver. It seems to be one of the largest such offerings in the Treasure Valley, and it is priced modestly enough for about any budget — or for a splurge. Many pieces feature stones and gemstones that can be found in Idaho and the region. A large and varied selection of rings and pendants by long-time Boise jeweler Rick Olmstead, who is known for using Idaho stones, especially picture jaspers, are on display. He is also one of the members of the Art Source cooperative with long-running membership, going back nearly to its beginnings.
I loved the oversized, wonky hand-hammered silver links in the necklaces made by Ellen Crosby. She also is showing two bunny necklaces. One, “The Year of the Rabbit,” is made of vintage beads and ivory figures on a hand-made silver chain. The second irresistible one is “Running Rabbits,” featuring rabbits hand-cut from a copper sheet, with a handmade sterling chain. Then I fell in love with the work of Angie Herberg whose business is LA DE DA Jewelry. Her jewelry is light and bright, featuring pearls, quartz and pale colored stones set in both silver and gold-fill. After running a booth in the Saturday Market for 20 years, she was ready to join The Gallery and free up some time for other pursuits.
One of the newest artists to join the Gallery is Adeline Forrey, who makes jewelry under the name Primordial Arts, and who describes herself as being a “youngling” to the art world. She tells me that she loves being part of an artist’s co-op, and that it’s so inspiring “… to be part of a group that has been at art making for so long.” Did I say that I also fell in love with her work? Her handsome bolo ties have silver-carved slides, some stones, and they include braided leather lariats. Fanciful rings are made of sterling silver set with turquoise, jasper, and opal. As a native Idahoan, she writes that she grew up “… surrounded by the vast beauty of our mountains and deserts.” After attending a silversmithing workshop at Ghost Ranch in New Mexico, the idea for Primordial Arts emerged, “… a creative process inspired by the unique beauty of the earth.” Both Herberg and Forrey, as new and young members of the Art Source Gallery, and their exceptional work, bode well for the next generation of artists and The Gallery.
Twice a year, special projects are featured in the center of the gallery. In the winter it was a juried exhibit of junior and senior high student work. This fills a hole as the Boise Art Museum no longer is curating a student exhibit on an annual basis as they once did. I was able to see this exhibit on its last day, and I was impressed. The future of the visual arts is alive and well here in the valley. Gallery member and Timberline High School ceramics teacher Jerry Hendershot coordinates the exhibit, and this year Julie Clemons, a painter, was the juror who selected the young artists to include and the prize awardees. A call for submission was sent to grades 9-12 across the valley from Emmett to Mountain Home, and this year there were about 700 entrants. Students pay a small fee to enter, and the money is used to award prizes in all the categories. The work by students is for sale, and no commission is charged. This year a “People’s Choice” award was made based on votes by visitors at the opening. Ella Bixler, a student at Mountain View High School, received the honor and the award of a chess set made and donated by Gallery member Zella Bardsley. Ayla Kaltenecker, from Capitol High School, was awarded “Best in Show” by the juror.
In October, the gallery will host a juried exhibit with cash prizes for artists who are not members of the cooperative. “This is a wonderful opportunity for artists of all ages and living anywhere to show their work in a curated exhibit in a gallery setting,” McCrae tells me. Weppner adds that they give all the entrants feedback from the members who review the entrants’ work. Again, entrance fees are used to fund prizes. On occasion, artists who are selected for this exhibit wind up becoming members of The Gallery. The application will be on the Gallery website. It is their hope that many artists in the Northwest will seize on this opportunity.
As if all this was not enough, the Gallery has a gift shop, also curated by Gallery members, which includes gift items for sale by non-member artists. I enjoyed some folk-art-like wall mounted wooden carved creatures inspired by Mexican Oaxacan figures. Dolls and hand-made boxes all covered in designs made of antique kimono silk by artist Chiochi Yojabczynski are exceptional.
The Gallery has big hopes and plans for its future. It may become part of Treefort, which may welcome a visual art partner. In their new space, they have a classroom where they hope to offer workshops led by member artists. In what has been a garage they may have an event space, or a place for music and other performances. As they are located in the Linen District they have many potential partners for many future projects. A well-equipped frame shop, Gray’s Art & Framing LLC, has opened in a space at the back of the gallery. It is accessible through the Gallery. (You can pick up a card good for a 15% discount on the counter in the Gallery!) The owner, Karl Gray has 20 years of experience working in a variety of frame shops. I would say that “The Gallery: Your Art Source since 1993” is well on its way to another 30 years and more.
Driek Zirinsky, Ph. D, is Emeritus Professor of English of Boise State University and a collector of contemporary art. She is learning how to be an art writer.