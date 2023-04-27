Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


"The Gallery: Your Art Source since 1993," says the large sign on the new location of the Art Source Gallery. The sign, with its focus on the word gallery, announces that what’s “old” is new again in the bright and light-filled space on Grove Street in Boise between 14th and 15th Streets across from Á Tavola and between Eyes of the World and the Spearmint Rhino, which, they say, is a good neighbor. It has a dedicated parking lot, a great feature in Boise, rapidly becoming the City of Cars. And a bicycle rack. When plans to complete improved pedestrian and bicycle paths, and a “greenscape” of trees and planters along Grove Street are finished, it will be an even more appealing destination. And a destination is what they hope to become. A second location, at the Boise Airport, remains unchanged. At the head of the gate concourse, it's the place to find a wonderful last-minute gift, whether you are heading out or coming into Boise.

The month of January 2023 was consumed in making the move. It was an all-hands-on-board operation under the capable and committed leadership of the Board chair, ceramic artist Genie Sue Weppner. There is no underestimating the amount of lively energy the member artists bring to their collective. The feeling of cooperation and high spirits is palpable. Making art can be a lonely and solitary act, but the Gallery provides its members a community, perhaps even a family. There is an excellent website: artsourcegallery.com where membership information is given and examples of the work of all the member artists can be seen.

Recommended for you

Load comments