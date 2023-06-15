The Black Legacy Project has brought music and discussions around racial equality to Boise for their “Where You’d Least Expect It” campaign. To end the program, the Black LP will host a concert and film screening of their new docuseries at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 18 at the Sapphire Room.
The Black Legacy Project is produced by the Music In Common nonprofit organization. The project aims to uplift Black artists and discuss the importance of Black history. Black LP have been in Boise since June 12 and will be here until June 19 as part of their national program that focuses on interracial discussion surrounding equality and history.
They hosted a roundtable discussion on Monday, June 12, where those who registered talked about the theme for Boise, “Where You’d Least Expect It.” Each community has its own distinct theme, and Boise’s theme had participants discuss the unexpected progressive history of Boise. According to co-creators of the Black Legacy Project, Trey Carlisle and Todd Mack, Boise’s role in the civil rights movement and advancements towards equality are often overlooked on a national stage.
Boise is the seventh community that Black LP has launched in. The other communities the Black Legacy Project has taken place in are: the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts; Northwest Arkansas; Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles, California; the Mississippi Delta; and Atlanta, Georgia.
“A lot of people are unaware of the history of Black Americans in Boise, Idaho … often when people think of the state of Idaho they’ll think of it being the site of the Aryan Nation compound of the ‘80s and ‘90s,” Carlisle said. “So we want to provide a platform that inspires exploring how can we embody a legacy of solidarity today?”
There are several organizations and people in the 20th century that were key in advancing civil rights in Idaho. Carlisle and Mack cited the Young Women’s Christian Association of the United States of America in Boise, the St. Paul Church, and community leaders such as Dorothy Buckner and Senator Glen Taylor.
“You have this history of Black and white folks working in solidarity to advance belonging against equity in Idaho’s history that is, you know, not really nationally known,” said Carlisle. “So how can we have local folks (who) honor that discuss that but also talk about some of the current pressing issues and race relations that still exist today in Idaho? How can we move forward?”
The Black Legacy Project program is a week long and partners with local music co-directors Jessica Joy Harned, Ashley Rose, Dr. Keith L. Anderson and Easton Hurst. Black LP also partnered with the Sapphire Room and Riverside Hotel.
“By the end of this week-long residency, there will be three songs recorded and those are the songs that we performed in separate rooms,” Mack said. “[It] will also include the pilot episode of Black Legacy Project docuseries, every community that the project has gotten to has been filmed in its entirety, and then it gets cut into a series of episodes in this series.”
Throughout the program, participants learn about the local history and learn community members’ stories to help inspire the pieces.
“Music and art is the way that Black Americans have held on and carried on their lineage and their ties in their roots, and our calling for building a better world, every generation,” Carlisle said. “That really inspired Todd and I to co create the Black Legacy Project. We can re-imagine some of the songs from the past and see how they’re still so prevalent today and then create new songs to rescue.”