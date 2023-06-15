Unknown (1).jpeg

The BLP will host a concert and film screening of their new docuseries at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 18 at the Sapphire Room.

 (c)Lee Everett

The Black Legacy Project has brought music and discussions around racial equality to Boise for their “Where You’d Least Expect It” campaign. To end the program, the Black LP will host a concert and film screening of their new docuseries at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 18 at the Sapphire Room.

The Black Legacy Project is produced by the Music In Common nonprofit organization. The project aims to uplift Black artists and discuss the importance of Black history. Black LP have been in Boise since June 12 and will be here until June 19 as part of their national program that focuses on interracial discussion surrounding equality and history.

