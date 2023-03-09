IMG_3691.jpg

The window walk will feature thirty-two different businesses, all painted by different artists. Above, Justin White on the windows of Juniper.

 Justin White

With the excitement of the Treefort festival coming up, there is no shortage of events to attend. On March 2, Boise’s ongoing First Thursday event will feature a window walk hosted by Treefort. The window walk will feature thirty-two different businesses, all painted by different artists.

One of the artists featured is Justin White. White mentions that he has been creating art as long as he can remember. “Since coloring books and preschool, I was always interested in what I can make from my own thoughts. I would say I am a mixed media artist, since I use ink and pencil, to paint and markers.” White’s art is featured on the window of Juniper, and is meant to highlight the excitement leading up to Treefort. “I hope any one that looks at this piece gets a feeling of excitement for this festival, but even if they are not going to the festival, they still feel a sense of joy and fun while looking at it.”

