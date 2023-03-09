...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
With the excitement of the Treefort festival coming up, there is no shortage of events to attend. On March 2, Boise’s ongoing First Thursday event will feature a window walk hosted by Treefort. The window walk will feature thirty-two different businesses, all painted by different artists.
One of the artists featured is Justin White. White mentions that he has been creating art as long as he can remember. “Since coloring books and preschool, I was always interested in what I can make from my own thoughts. I would say I am a mixed media artist, since I use ink and pencil, to paint and markers.” White’s art is featured on the window of Juniper, and is meant to highlight the excitement leading up to Treefort. “I hope any one that looks at this piece gets a feeling of excitement for this festival, but even if they are not going to the festival, they still feel a sense of joy and fun while looking at it.”
His painting is clearly inspired by nature, including birds, snails and mushrooms, but White’s inspiration does not solely stem from local flora and fauna. “With this project I really looked at nature and different characters I could create from my own life, such as my one year old son and myself being represented by the mushroom characters.”
The recent rainy weather has made it difficult for artists to complete their projects, but White says that the key to pushing through these sorts of complications is a positive attitude. “The process can be tough sometimes since the biggest factor has to deal with the weather. Nature can be tough on your materials and make dry times for painting sporadic and all over the place. Making sure you are prepared with the best materials at your disposal and a good mindset, it usually always works out to be easy for most. Also a good pair of headphones can help with keeping the positivity.”
RSVP is available for March’s First Thursday window walk on the Treefort website. Also on the website is further information about the featured artists, future Treefort events, and the dates. treefortmusicfest.com.