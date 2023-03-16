The Spacebar lands in new space but still has retro arcade games and more. Vinyl DJs are set to spin March 17 and March 18 9 p.m.-1 a.m., followed by four nights of live music and DJ sets during Treefort Music Fest.
Courtesy Spacebar Arcade
The new Spacebar now features more games, live performance stage, screen printing shop and a full liquor license.
After nearly a year, the Spacebar Arcade mothership has been cleared for landing on Kepler-22b.
According to a press release, st noon on Friday, March 17, the arcade bar will reopen its doors at 620 W. Idaho St., taking over the basement of the long-vacant building formerly housing Louie’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant. The expanded Spacebar is not far from its planet of origin — directly across the parking lot from the Arcade Underground’s birthplace in 2012 on the corner of Idaho and Capitol.
The grand reopening festivities include a pair of vinyl DJ nights: DJ Why-It spinning 9 p.m. — 1 a.m. for St. Patrick’s Day Friday, March 17, followed by the return of Third Space Saturday with DJ Mossback and DJ I.G.A. The Independent Grocer is slotted for 9 p.m. — 1 a.m. on March 18. The following week, Spacebar Arcade will serve as an official venue for Treefort Music Fest, with an eclectic mix of live music, hip-hop showcases and DJ sets nightly from March 22 to 25.
The newly-renovated basement fulfills Spacebar’s mission of expanding its offerings while maintaining its reputation as “the Treasure Valley’s most unique, creative and inclusive arcade bar and gaming mecca,” said the release. Guests can expect a similar footprint to the original location with more pinball, more arcade games, a dedicated console area and a wide assortment of classic board games and card games. The new space also features a built-in raised stage for live music and performances. Back Alley Print Shop — a sister business to Spacebar — has taken over the back of the basement to provide live screen printing for evening guests.
The centerpiece of the space is a custom-built curved bar, where bartenders will serve beer, wine, seltzers and — for the first time in the Spacebar universe — a full array of hard liquor and mixed drinks.
DJ nights, live music and the return of the immensely popular Sunday trivia night are just the start for Spacebar 2.0. Stay tuned for more transmissions from Kepler-22b throughout 2023.