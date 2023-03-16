Support Local Journalism


After nearly a year, the Spacebar Arcade mothership has been cleared for landing on Kepler-22b.

According to a press release, st noon on Friday, March 17, the arcade bar will reopen its doors at 620 W. Idaho St., taking over the basement of the long-vacant building formerly housing Louie’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant. The expanded Spacebar is not far from its planet of origin — directly across the parking lot from the Arcade Underground’s birthplace in 2012 on the corner of Idaho and Capitol.

