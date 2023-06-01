“Piff is the best. A true original.” — David Copperfield
Since breaking out on America’s Got Talent, Piff the Magic Dragon has had a Vegas residency, network television appearances and non-stop touring. He is billed as: 50% Comedian. 50% Magician. 100% Dragon.
According to a press release, for the past seven years, Piff has headlined the iconic Flamingo Hotel and Casino in the heart of the Las Vegas strip, with over 250 shows a year in the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre.
Last year, Piff released his first special titled “Reptile Dysfunction” which features a special appearance by good long-time friend mentor Penn Jillette.
In 2020, Piff was crowned the winner of TBS’ Tournament of Laughs, triumphing over his heroes Jeff Ross, Natasha Leggero and Judah Friedlander. In 2019, Piff was voted one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch and scooped Best Comedian, Best Magician and Best Headliner at the Best of Las Vegas Awards.
Before arriving in Las Vegas, Piff became a viral sensation on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, had eight sell out seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe, two in the West End and opened for Mumford & Sons, playing to 150,000 people on tour.
Accompanying Piff on his many adventures, Mr Piffles, a chihuahua, has been levitated, laminated, shackled in a strait jacket and shot out of a cannon all in the name of entertainment.
It was during the Edinburgh Fringe of 2009 that Piff realized he needed a gimmick. He found it the very next day in the shape of an 18-month-old rescue dog named Alfie.
Twelve years later and now known as Mr Piffles, he has blossomed into one of the most famous dogs in Las Vegas and the two of them are inseparable.
Jade, another member of the show, comes from a background of dance, theatre and music. She trained at The Exclusive Arts Magnet High School in Dallas, and has performed with artists such as Gregory Hines and Bernadette Peters and the touring show Sizzle of Las Vegas.
Traveling all over the world as an MC and Host, Jade has also opened for Ralphie May, Kid Rock, Steve’O, Billy Gardell and Tommy Lee, and is one of the most decorated Burlesque Artists.
These days she is better known as Piff’s Las Vegas Showgirl Assistant aka The Girl With The Dragon To Do List. Since meeting Piff at The Orleans in Las Vegas she has toured nationally with his show, opened for him at comedy clubs all across America, and performed with him on America’s Got Talent.