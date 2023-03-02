The Colossal Collective’s work is not hard to spot. They’ve had pieces presented at various local events, and this year will have their newest puppet presented at Treefort as well as Illumibrate. The puppet this year is large and in charge, modeled after one of the largest and loudest animals on earth: The sperm whale.
According to Sam Johnson, a member of the Colossal Collective, inspiration behind this piece was not hard to find. Johnson said, “Sperm whales are pretty inspirational, they’re so cool. They’re filled with all these amazing and unique evolutionary oddities … they have the most unique echolocation systems in the animal kingdom.”
One recognizable theme within the Colossal Collectives work is the use of naming their puppets. The art does not simply have a title, but rather an actual name, usually a pun on the animal that the creature is based on. The name of this year’s creature is still in the works, but the current idea is “Briane Dennison.”
When asked about the intention behind their art, Johnson states that the Colossal Collective’s goal has been to, “do three things well: puppets, teamwork, and magic.” A lot of physical and creative labor must be done in order to create these large scale puppets, and with this year’s puppet being exceptionally large, it will also be the Colossal Collectives first stationary puppet. “We work as an effective team to create something that no single one of us could build by ourselves,” said Johnson.
Johnson mentions the reaction that people of all ages have to the puppets is where the magic comes in. “There’s something special that happens in a space like a festival where people are already primed to experience cool and unexpected stuff. There’s something really special that happens when someone comes around a corner and encounters this larger than life creature that they weren’t expecting.”
The Colossal Collective’s newest puppet will be available to view at Illumibrate before it is completed, and will be displayed in its truest, completed form at Julia Davis Park for Treefort.