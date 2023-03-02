Colossal Collectives .jpg

Previous puppets at Treefort by Colossal Collectives. A new one is being created for this year.

 Courtesy Colossal Collectives

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Colossal Collective’s work is not hard to spot. They’ve had pieces presented at various local events, and this year will have their newest puppet presented at Treefort as well as Illumibrate. The puppet this year is large and in charge, modeled after one of the largest and loudest animals on earth: The sperm whale.

According to Sam Johnson, a member of the Colossal Collective, inspiration behind this piece was not hard to find. Johnson said, “Sperm whales are pretty inspirational, they’re so cool. They’re filled with all these amazing and unique evolutionary oddities … they have the most unique echolocation systems in the animal kingdom.”

Recommended for you

Load comments