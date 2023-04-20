Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


“Pizza delivery was hands-down the best terrible job,” said Tomás Baiza author of “Delivery: A Pocho’s Accidental Guide to College, Love, and Pizza Delivery.” The book was recently published and he had a book signing event on March 21 at Rediscovered Books during Treefort 11.

During his last two years of college, Baiza worked as a pizza delivery driver. This was the inspiration for the book he wrote about it and the main character is loosely based on his own experiences. Daniel Joaquín Corriente and most of the characters in the book are based on real people in Baiza’s life. His life was so hectic during that the time, he said, and people were always encouraging him to write a book about it — and that is just what he did.

Recommended for you

Load comments