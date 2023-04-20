“Pizza delivery was hands-down the best terrible job,” said Tomás Baiza author of “Delivery: A Pocho’s Accidental Guide to College, Love, and Pizza Delivery.” The book was recently published and he had a book signing event on March 21 at Rediscovered Books during Treefort 11.
During his last two years of college, Baiza worked as a pizza delivery driver. This was the inspiration for the book he wrote about it and the main character is loosely based on his own experiences. Daniel Joaquín Corriente and most of the characters in the book are based on real people in Baiza’s life. His life was so hectic during that the time, he said, and people were always encouraging him to write a book about it — and that is just what he did.
Baiza said the seemingly mundane job provided perfect fodder for the book. “I met so many fascinating, terrifying, saintly, and dangerous people…was invited into hoarders’ homes, sat with elderly customers in their assisted living facilities, ran from crooks, got mauled by a pit bull, jumped out of windows. It was insane.”
Baiza was born in San Jose, California, and moved to Boise in 2013 when he was offered a job at Boise State University. Currently he is a director of the Advising and Academic Support Center. To date, he has written two books, but only the one about his pizza delivering experiences has been published so far. “A Purpose To Our Savagery ,” his collection of short stories, poetry and more is due to hit bookshelves in July.
Baiza began writing the pizza delivery novel, originally as a short story, in 2017, he said. About a year later, he realized he had written an entire novel. Classes he took at Boise State helped him hone his writing and editing skills. Over the next two years, Baiza wrote several short stories while working on the book. By the time he found a publisher for his novel, he had written enough for a second book.
Besides including all the shenanigans Baiza encountered in his own pizza delivery job, the book explores the main character’s bicultural, biracial, and hyphenated identities, which, Baiza said, “are confusing to himself and to others — and his search for clarity is the source of a lot of tension and growth in the book.” With most of Baiza’s stories focused on characters who are looking for a sense of belonging and purpose, some characters find what they’re looking for; others do not.
The word, pocho, included in the book’s title is a derogatory term, said Baiza. “Mexicans use (it) for Mexican-Americans who they think have lost their culture or abandoned their Mexican roots. It’s basically an insult, but it’s also a pride-word that we’ve co-opted to describe our ‘in-betweenness,’ or our position of nepantla between Mexican and European-American societies,” said Baiza.
“I want to write stories and essays that leave an impression on the reader, things that startle them in good and maybe unsettling ways,” said Baiza, “really, anything that pulls them out of their regular awareness and challenges them to see things differently, even if it’s just while they’re reading the story.”