Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Based on photos from the Idaho Historical Society, local artist Mark Shawver has created a collection of original artwork depicting the Boise of yesterday with the Boise of today, according to a press release about the show. This collection, along with other original artwork, will be featured at The City of Meridian’s Initial Point Gallery March 6-31. An opening reception will be held March 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Initial Point Gallery, 33 E Broadway Ave. The reception is free and open to the public.

All of Shawver’s work is acrylic on canvas, and pieces at the gallery show will be for sale unless otherwise indicated. Those who are Idaho natives, as well as those new to the Gem State will appreciate the attention to detail as the artist has found a way to capture the nostalgia of everyday life, said the release.

Recommended for you

Load comments