Based on photos from the Idaho Historical Society, local artist Mark Shawver has created a collection of original artwork depicting the Boise of yesterday with the Boise of today, according to a press release about the show. This collection, along with other original artwork, will be featured at The City of Meridian’s Initial Point Gallery March 6-31. An opening reception will be held March 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Initial Point Gallery, 33 E Broadway Ave. The reception is free and open to the public.
All of Shawver’s work is acrylic on canvas, and pieces at the gallery show will be for sale unless otherwise indicated. Those who are Idaho natives, as well as those new to the Gem State will appreciate the attention to detail as the artist has found a way to capture the nostalgia of everyday life, said the release.
“I believe it’s important to maintain a connection with the past and those who have passed their heritage on to us,” Shawver said. “My goal for all of my work is to capture and reveal the overlooked beauty surrounding us that is seemingly obscured by our busy day-to-day existence.”
In addition to the historical Boise paintings, other works as part of the event include Idaho cityscapes, landscapes and depictions of everyday life.
About the Artist
Mark Shawver is a local artist living in Eagle, Idaho along with his wife, Denise. After a successful graphic design career, Shawver has dedicated himself to developing as a professional artist. Words often used to describe Shawver’s work include Americana, Realism, Narrative and Kitsch.
For more information go to the Meridian Arts Council website or shawver.com.