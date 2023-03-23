Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Whether you’re looking for something new this season or an avid gardener considering adding to your collection, the Boise Flower & Garden Show on March 24-26 at the Boise Centre is a must-do. The 26th annual Boise Flower & Garden show comes with an array of features featuring new companies, products, ideas, and advice from gardening experts.

With spring right around the corner, what better time is there to get a jump-start on planning for your yards and gardens.

Recommended for you

Load comments