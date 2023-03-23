Whether you’re looking for something new this season or an avid gardener considering adding to your collection, the Boise Flower & Garden Show on March 24-26 at the Boise Centre is a must-do. The 26th annual Boise Flower & Garden show comes with an array of features featuring new companies, products, ideas, and advice from gardening experts.
With spring right around the corner, what better time is there to get a jump-start on planning for your yards and gardens.
Bonsai exhibit
This year’s show will include a bonsai exhibit. The Boise Bonsai Society will host an array of workshops and demos all weekend long, focused on educating the general public in the ancient art form of growing miniature trees in pots.
“It’s a great resource for those wanting to learn and begin the pruning process,” said Anna Aldinger of IBL Events.
For those who may be unfamiliar or want to learn more about the art of bonsai, the “Bonsai 101- Getting Started with Bonsai” workshop may be a great option. “Styling Techniques & Principles” presented from March 24 through March 26 at noon is another workshop. “It’s not necessarily just one tree. You can do the art of bonsai with many different types of trees,” said Aldinger. “Some of these trees are anywhere from 20 years old to hundreds of years old.”
More to check out
Another feature of this year’s show is the keynote address which will encompass a panel presented by Jim Duthie of KTVB’s “You Can Grow It.” “We have an expert panel where guests can come and ask questions … they can tap into the knowledge of those experts and get their questions answered,” said Aldinger. The event will take place on Friday, March 24 at 1:30 p.m. with limited seating on a first come-first serve basis.
Free live music will be available to guests on both Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. Also on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., local wines and beer tasting will feature Sawtooth Winery and Vizcaya Winery as well as Mad Swede Brewing Company and Loose Screw Beer Company.
The community is also encouraged to bring soil samples from their garden or other frequently recreated areas in a one-quart plastic bag which can be tested by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Water testing will also be available to test for fluoride, nitrate, arsenic, uranium, manganese, and lead. More information can be found online at GardenShowBoise.com.