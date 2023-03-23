Looking for love? Here’s an opportunity for a once in a lifetime “meet cute.” The reality TV show “Love Island USA” is looking for applicants in Boise.
According to a press release, the “Love Island” casting team is looking for “relatable people who represent all parts of the country, from big cities to small towns,” including Boise. The release said the show’s team is looking for “down-to-earth, charismatic ‘singles-next-door’ who may have never considered going on a dating show before but are open to giving it a shot.” This you? Publicist Renee Swanberg recently sent an open invite to Boiseans: “... the casting team would love to hear from Boise singles who might be interested in applying for the upcoming season (streaming this summer).”
“Love Island USA,” based on the U.K.’s international “smash hit and cultural phenomenon,” was crowned Peacock’s most streamed “Original Unscripted Series” when it debuted on the platform in summer 2022. Here’s the intricately-woven plot: Living in isolation from the outside world in a sprawling villa, islanders “couple up” with one another and compete together in a series of games and challenges. Any islander who remains single after each “re-coupling ceremony” risks elimination and being “dumped” from the island. Viewers are also given the opportunity to play along, voting for their favorite islanders and influencing the action in the villa.
If you’re not one of the reported 4 million viewers who’ve watched it, or rather, are addicted to it, “Love Island” starts out with about 20 to 30 contestants. In their own little world, they are given a phone that can only contact the other islanders. After they “couple up,” they must remain in a couple (although, not necessarily with the same person they started with) in order to stay on the island. Aside from hopefully finding their “one and only,” the two winners also get to share a $100,000 prize.
If you’re at least 18 years old and game for the game, go to the website loveislandusa.castingcrane.com. Just like all the other dating apps around, there is a questionnaire/form with many questions ranging from the name of your hometown to your celebrity crushes. Submit an application if you’re interested in possibly spending a summer at a romantic resort looking for love and winning buckets of money — why not?