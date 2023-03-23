NUP_198428_17558.JPG

The titillating game show “Love Island USA” is looking for new contestants in all parts of the country, including Boise.

Looking for love? Here’s an opportunity for a once in a lifetime “meet cute.” The reality TV show “Love Island USA” is looking for applicants in Boise.

According to a press release, the “Love Island” casting team is looking for “relatable people who represent all parts of the country, from big cities to small towns,” including Boise. The release said the show’s team is looking for “down-to-earth, charismatic ‘singles-next-door’ who may have never considered going on a dating show before but are open to giving it a shot.” This you? Publicist Renee Swanberg recently sent an open invite to Boiseans: “... the casting team would love to hear from Boise singles who might be interested in applying for the upcoming season (streaming this summer).”

