Look, up in the air — it’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope — it’s just those crazy Fly! Boise students and staff performing “breathtaking displays of flying trapeze and mesmerizing aerial arts,” according to a news release about the upcoming event. “Fly Me to the Moon” is slated for Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at Fly! Boise, which has a park-like setting to accommodate spectators. “Set to ignite imaginations and question the boundaries of human capabilities,” the press release said this event “promises to transport audiences to new heights of wonder and awe.”

Spectators will be “whisked away on a journey through time to the ‘50s and ‘60s,” the release said. Each act is choreographed and audiences can “expect to witness awe-inspiring acrobatics and gravity-defying stunts. … ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ celebrates the indomitable human spirit and the triumph of imagination over limitations. It serves as a testament to the dedication, passion, and artistry of the performers who have trained tirelessly to master these awe-inspiring feats. With performers of all ages, most of whom are Treasure Valley residents, the audience is sure to be inspired by what our friends and neighbors have accomplished.”

