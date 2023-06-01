Look, up in the air — it’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope — it’s just those crazy Fly! Boise students and staff performing “breathtaking displays of flying trapeze and mesmerizing aerial arts,” according to a news release about the upcoming event. “Fly Me to the Moon” is slated for Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at Fly! Boise, which has a park-like setting to accommodate spectators. “Set to ignite imaginations and question the boundaries of human capabilities,” the press release said this event “promises to transport audiences to new heights of wonder and awe.”
Spectators will be “whisked away on a journey through time to the ‘50s and ‘60s,” the release said. Each act is choreographed and audiences can “expect to witness awe-inspiring acrobatics and gravity-defying stunts. … ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ celebrates the indomitable human spirit and the triumph of imagination over limitations. It serves as a testament to the dedication, passion, and artistry of the performers who have trained tirelessly to master these awe-inspiring feats. With performers of all ages, most of whom are Treasure Valley residents, the audience is sure to be inspired by what our friends and neighbors have accomplished.”
Fly! Boise is a nonprofit school for flying trapeze that offers confidence-building experiences to vulnerable populations. “We are flying trapeze enthusiasts who collaborate to create an environment of support, safety and excitement for our students, our spectators and ourselves. We witness and respect the personal empowerment that results from challenging experiences. As a nonprofit organization, we partner with other nonprofits to offer cost-free opportunities for struggling individuals to build confidence.”
Fly! Boise is located at 3401 N Collister Dr. in Boise. Purchase tickets ($6 — $12) on the website: flyboise.org.