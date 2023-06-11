The painters Judith Lombardi and Linda Williams feature in a new exhibit at Randy Van Dyck’s Capitol Contemporary Gallery. Capitol Contemporary opened in 2019, an inauspicious moment if ever there were one. You will naturally think of COVID, but Van Dyck opened a gallery downtown at a time when Boise visual arts galleries were becoming about as scarce as a moose downtown. (But this is a subject for a future column.)
Van Dyck is an optimistic man on a mission. “Capitol Contemporary Gallery strives to provide our artists, collectors, and the city of Boise with an exciting and always evolving space to exhibit, sell and purchase high quality, original artwork from the very best artists in our community today,” declares his website. That says it all.
For many years, Van Dyck was known as a framer, working in various Boise galleries. An exceptional painter himself, during those years he found time to paint, to build his reputation, and to exhibit his paintings widely. And while framing artwork, he became aware of many other fine artists working in Boise. Judith Lombardi and Linda Williams were among them. When the opportunity came to move to a larger space that could accommodate both framing and a gallery, he jumped, and thus the gallery became a reality. Since then, 24 artists have become members of the gallery. Today, it is one of the very few places in Boise to see excellent original painting and sculpture by Boise-based artists.
The CCG is an artist-friendly operation. Each member pays a small monthly fee. In return, the gallery only takes a 10% commission, not the usual art gallery norm of 50% of sales. Buyers can be confident the work on exhibit is well vetted, and fairly priced. Each month two gallery artists are featured, although the work of all the gallery artists is displayed somewhere in the gallery. It amazes me that some Boiseans think they must go out of town to buy good art. They don’t. It is right there on Capitol Boulevard just waiting to become part of your world, to delight your waking moments. In my own collection, the work of Boise artists is every bit as strong as the work of internationally famous artists, and they happily live side by side.
The entrance of the exhibit features a work by each artist, then to the right is Judith Lombardi’s showing entitled “The Summer of Clouds.” To the left are the paintings by Linda Williams, “Conversations.” This is the third time that these two women painters have shown their work together. It is fitting. They are close friends and for many years were neighbors. Both work in a realistic and figurative style, both use both pastels and oil paint. They admire each other’s work, and on occasion seek the other’s advice about a work in progress. I think of Lombardi as a painter of human figures. You may be familiar with her large work showing children playing in water, “In the River.” It is installed at the Boise airport near the gates as part of the city’s Visual Chronicle collection. However, in this exhibit she is showing work about clouds. It is Williams who has peopled her paintings, a change for her from her uninhabited still-life studies and paintings of interiors.
Stunning is the word for Lombardi’s work with pastels on the painting “July 1 Homecoming.” She has captured the fleeting light on the clouds just after sunset: the pinks and yellows, the ephemeral golden glow of the clouds against a darkening sky and a dark land. Painting clouds has a long and honorable tradition in art history. This painting stands up to the very best of those. Pastel seems to be a particularly good medium for capturing the texture of clouds, the wisps, and the solid, heavy underbelly. I was surprised to learn that her process involves applying and rubbing the pastel onto the panel which has a sandpaper-like surface. She has to take a break from the work at times to let her fingertips heal. Let’s just say she has “skin in the game.”
Several other skyscapes in Lombard’s exhibit have a predominately blue palette and are painted in oil. “Summer Rain: State Highway 20” features a moody blue and ominous sky and fading light. It is that liminal moment between day and night; the road is dark and empty ahead, only headlights mark the way forward. In “Dardanelles Dawn” she captures the very early morning sky, deep blue-purple clouds seeming to dance in a sky just turning rosy.
“Summer Storm #4,” an oil painting, is the largest work in the exhibit, the image ominous and powerful. Lifting from a sliver of hills, a giant towering golden funnel cloud hovers over tiny houses. It seems lit from within, and it brandishes dark wings of cloud. You can see some veils of rain which will evaporate before they reach the quenched hills. Finally, I want to mention the most recent painting done in Prismacolor, “Summer Morning Storm.” It captures a colorful, stormy moment in the Boise Foothills, but it is not a scary one, perhaps one that will result in some welcome rain. I’m thinking about Judy Collins now. Lombardi encourages us to look at clouds, at skyscapes, from all sides now.
The Williams exhibit is aptly titled “Conversations.” She has captured human moments taking place in various familiar Boise establishments including Barbacoa, Richard’s, The Tavern, and the Cottonwood Grill. The oil paintings in the exhibit are based on photographs she took surreptitiously. Couples are ordering dinner or having drinks poured, women meet up, men are talking to the bartender. For Williams it is a new venture to paint people. Her previous work — still life, landscapes, and interiors — was empty of human life. But in these paintings, she has revealed human moments full of mystery, sometimes of drama, sometimes of just the everyday. In “The Tavern 1” a couple sits at a bar. He faces her sitting with a man sprawl, she slightly leans away. Is it a pick-up, a first date, a break-up? The barista is pouring wine with intent concentration. Is she or is she not eavesdropping?
The painting at the entrance, “Richard’s 1” shows two women having a drink together. It turns out they are mother and daughter — Van Dyck recognized the mother and at the opening she confirmed that she was the subject. Again, the relationship is ambiguous. The daughter seems serious and looks ahead, the mother’s arms are crossed although we can’t see her face. Is it just a pause, a moment in a difficult subject, or a moment taken to savor their connection? The paintings invite a viewer to create a story about them, which is interesting, as the artist, Linda Williams, has spent her whole life interested in stories and in drawing.
People in interiors is also a familiar subject in art history, although Williams deliberately did not look at the work of these precursors. During COVID, she painted rooms, and she tells me that she grew to appreciate the beauty of indoors, as she calls them, “the landscapes of interiors.” This appreciation of interiors is richly on display in the exhibited works, as is her embrace of saturated and bright color. In “Water Bear Bar,” the couple seems sociable and comfortable with each other although they re shown from the back. There is lively play between the green of the walls and plants and the tans and golds of the stools and floor. Lights make bright spots in the background, and in the foreground two wine glasses and a tabletop are skillfully rendered. Is the artist sitting there, just out of sight? In “Barbacoa 2” the foreground of a water bottle and a glass of ice water are also expertly and realistically depicted. This is tromp l’oeil at a high level. “The Tavern 2” takes a long view of the room and is an exceptional example of a landscape of interiors with figures in engaged conversation. Williams’ foray into figurative painting is a rousing success.
Two artists, two versions of “scapes,” one gallery exhibit not to be missed. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Capitol Contemporary Gallery, 451 S. Capitol Blvd. in Boise until June 30.