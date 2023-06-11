Support Local Journalism


The painters Judith Lombardi and Linda Williams feature in a new exhibit at Randy Van Dyck’s Capitol Contemporary Gallery. Capitol Contemporary opened in 2019, an inauspicious moment if ever there were one. You will naturally think of COVID, but Van Dyck opened a gallery downtown at a time when Boise visual arts galleries were becoming about as scarce as a moose downtown. (But this is a subject for a future column.)

Van Dyck is an optimistic man on a mission. “Capitol Contemporary Gallery strives to provide our artists, collectors, and the city of Boise with an exciting and always evolving space to exhibit, sell and purchase high quality, original artwork from the very best artists in our community today,” declares his website. That says it all.

Driek Zirinsky has collected contemporary art her whole life, a collection of about 1000 works by Idaho, regional, American and international artists. She is now giving her collection away, making good matches between the works and the institutions. It has been a great ride!

