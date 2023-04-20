Wine isn’t everyone’s favorite beverage. Between the risk of overconsumption, the social issues that it can cause, and the occasionally snobby personas attached to vino, society doesn’t always see this beverage in a favorable light. But wine’s status can be a force for good. Really, it can! In fact, there are many ways in which wine can and does generate important fundraising dollars for some key nonprofit organizations throughout the valley.
Boise State University’s Gala and Auction raises money to support Boise State students via scholarships and wine is a key player in many auction items. Held every other year, this is the lucky year with the event on May 13, expected to bring hundreds of donors together for this great cause. A plethora of auction items will be available but of course, we’re interested in the wine options. One standout item is an exclusive Sonoma wine experience for six with Three Fat Guys winery. This winery is the brainchild of former Boise State (and the Packers) football alum, Daryn College, along with former Packers teammates Tony Moll and Jason Spitz. Known for their approachable ‘The Linemen’ red wine to refreshing Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay wines, this is a fun and engaging brand with a local tie.
Wine trips won’t be the only thing available at the BSU auction. No less than four different wine dinners at some of the area’s best restaurants will be up for grabs. These include an evening at Chandler’s with Head Football Coach Andy Avalos, a dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse with Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey, an event at the Cottonwood Grille with Men’s Basketball Coach Leon Rice, and a chartered helicopter tour with dinner at Anderson Reserve. Two wine trees will also be available for purchase with the Grand holding 50 bottles valued at $3,000 and the Premiere at 100 bottles valued at $3,500. This is a great way to build, or restock, your cellar all at once.
Another fantastic organization offering wine auction items for their “Wild West” themed spring gala is The Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County. Friday, April 28 is the date for this event and while wine will be available throughout the evening, perhaps the most fun and exciting auction item (in my biased opinion) is the wall of wine. For $20, attendees will have the opportunity to choose a bottle from the Wine Wall with the wine being worth anywhere from three dollars to over one thousand dollars. This creative and fun activity brings an added festive touch to the event and allows donors to take home a lucky bottle.
Gala and auction events can be a wonderful way to support nonprofit organizations throughout the Treasure Valley. Whether helping you ‘raise the paddle’ a second time or as the star of the show in a live auction, wine can bring people together to do great things for our community. Now it’s up to us to show up, have a glass or two of wine, and support these great organizations. It’s a tough job but hey, somebody’s got to do it.
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.