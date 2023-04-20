WildWestAuction.jpg

Wine can and does generate important fundraising dollars for some key nonprofit organizations throughout the valley.

 Jodi Davis Gempler

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Wine isn’t everyone’s favorite beverage. Between the risk of overconsumption, the social issues that it can cause, and the occasionally snobby personas attached to vino, society doesn’t always see this beverage in a favorable light. But wine’s status can be a force for good. Really, it can! In fact, there are many ways in which wine can and does generate important fundraising dollars for some key nonprofit organizations throughout the valley.

Boise State University’s Gala and Auction raises money to support Boise State students via scholarships and wine is a key player in many auction items. Held every other year, this is the lucky year with the event on May 13, expected to bring hundreds of donors together for this great cause. A plethora of auction items will be available but of course, we’re interested in the wine options. One standout item is an exclusive Sonoma wine experience for six with Three Fat Guys winery. This winery is the brainchild of former Boise State (and the Packers) football alum, Daryn College, along with former Packers teammates Tony Moll and Jason Spitz. Known for their approachable ‘The Linemen’ red wine to refreshing Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay wines, this is a fun and engaging brand with a local tie.

Kathryn House McClaskey is the Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments