The Felco’s. They start at $50, and, yes, they are expensive but I’ve had these twenty years and I am very partial to them. Corona’s pruners are also good. Corona beer is good, too. Corona virus sucks.
The “hori hori” knife, aka Japanese farmers knife. You can get a very good one with a stainless steel blade for about $25. I love the orange handle because I can see it in the garden. The six inch (plus) blade is handy when planting bulbs, since most of them need to be 4-6 inches deep. I sit on the ground and garden with this, and it gives me great leverage.
Mary Ann Newcomer
May. In and out, over and done. Yeppers, my head is spinning. This week we “welcome” June whether we are ready or not. Here’s a checklist for our gardens, good luck making some sense of it. I removed the April, May, and June headers since it’s a crapshoot and we are playing catchup. You remember our motto: Dig In.
• Provide supports for tall perennials as well as edibles such as tomatoes, peas, pole beans.
• Control height of perennials by pinching off 1 — 2 inches of top growth during this early part of the growing season. In reality, I had to whack back some asters by half the other day. This will make the plants full and theoretically, it will delay the blooms for a couple months. They aren’t supposed to bloom until September.
• Do not set it and forget it with the water. Well established plants will always last longer than anything hanging by a thread. Buy a hori hori knife for checking on soil moisture. I put the knife straight down into the soil, a few inches from the base of the plant, and pull it back toward me. I inspect the soil with my fingers, and visually, to see if the water has soaked down to 6 inches. Most ornamental plants thrive on deep but infrequent watering. The same goes for vegetables. Water thoroughly, make sure the soil is wet at least six inches below the surface. Soaking versus sprinkling is efficient and effective. Do not “sprinkle the garden” for a bit. This is an egregious waste of water and your time.
• Early blooming perennials may be deadheaded. Google can help you with this. So can YouTube. Lilacs and shrubs that have already bloomed can be pruned now, too. (You don’t have to do this, but it keeps the plant in check.)
• Plant any remaining perennials and divide the ones who need it. Do this before it gets any hotter. Baby those transplants until they settle in.
• Begin fertilizing perennials planted in containers with water-soluble fertilizer. I always use an organic product and no, the plants don’t care, but it makes ME feel better. Container plants need regular supplemental feeding because they are watered more often. Nutrients leach out of container plantings due to frequent watering. Don’t go crazy and over fertilize because it is a waste of money and I said so.
• Baby your strawberry plants as well as your cane fruits (blackberries and raspberries). They will start producing soon, so keep them weed free, nicely watered but not drowning, and keep an eye out for pests.
• Keep harvesting those salad greens, and sprinkle a “thimbleful of salad seeds” every week. Thomas Jefferson did and it works well until Satan drops in with 90 degree weather. Then you should run inside where it’s cool and hide.
• Get the shade cloth ready. No, really. If and when it gets really hot, some of our plants appreciate a little shade. I am preparing “L-shaped” frames with bamboo poles and 40% shade cloth. I am not sure how I will fix the cloth pieces to the poles, but black “owl” clips are an option. I didn’t say it was going to be pretty. I will share photos when I get something put together.
