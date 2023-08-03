...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Friday evening for all but the NF districts, again due to
scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that
had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/
THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR
NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM
AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...
637 AND 646...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
Just in from my friend Ariel Agenbroad: “Over two years in the making, this collection of 30+ fresh, no-cook recipes for seasonal produce covers eating locally, cooking with kids, and choosing a rainbow for health, all on a budget. We’ll have hard copies available to SNAP recipients at Farmers Markets this summer but you can enjoy the digital version here, and it’s FREE.”
Ariel is an Area Extension Educator with the State of Idaho, and part of a team of fellow educators. They created this accessible, and tasty compilation of recipes anyone can make and eat. I did not know about this program but love everything about it and I am crazy about this no-cook-cookbook. “Eat Smart Idaho” provides “free community-based programming designed to educate limited-resource individuals and families about healthy eating, smart shopping, food safety, quick meal preparation, management of limited grocery dollars, and the importance of physical activity.” FYI, SNAP replaced Food Stamps. SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being. About 30 nutrition advisors teach classes for adults and youth in 39 Idaho counties. Classes are taught at emergency food sites, food stamp offices, adult rehabilitation centers, public housing sites and schools with high numbers of free and reduced lunch participants.
I’d like to add, these recipes are just so simple, so healthy, and a terrific way to introduce and teach everyone new ways to use fresh, locally grown food. I am considered a pretty good cook, and I am tickled to add these delicious produce recipes to my repertoire. Besides, right now, it’s too hot to be spending time over a stove. I’m saving my kitchen energy for canning.
Aside from the recipes, and step by step preparation instructions, I appreciated every word about the importance of Farmers Markets in Idaho. Amen. Hallelujah. One more time!! Borrowing from the booklet, “There are on average 45 farmers markets across seven regions of Idaho. They are an essential source for fresh, local farm and food products of the highest quality that help members of the community access healthy food choices. At the same time, they directly support local farmers, ranchers and small businesses, especially in rural areas.”
The “Eat the Rainbow” section is my favorite. Page 12 is a chart of the colors of the rainbow and the foods that fit into each section. Under Orange and Yellow you will find Apricots, Cantaloupe, Carrots, Peaches, Winter Squashes, Peppers, Corn, Summer Squash. On page 25, the recipes by color begin. Under Orange and Yellow, you will find Apricot and Tomato Salsa, Cantaloupe, Cilantro and Lime Salad (YUM), and Sweet Corn Salsa. I found Colorful Cowboy Caviar in the Red Section. I think you will love it. I consider it a “whole meal” as it can be served with nachos or over a bed of rice.
Colorful Cowboy CaviarMakes about 7 ½ cups
Ingredients • 1 cup red bell pepper (about 1) • 1 cup tomato (about 1 medium) • 1 1/2 cups cucumber (about 1 medium) • 1/2 cup red onion (about 1/2 a bulb) • 1/2 cup cilantro (about 1/2 a bunch) • 1 1/2 cups corn (about 2 ears) • 1 3/4 cups low-sodium black beans (about 1 can or 15 oz) • 3/4 cup low-sodium Italian dressing, purchased or homemade.
The Process
1. Wash your hands for twenty seconds with soap and water. Start with a clean work surface and utensils.
2. Rinse and dice bell pepper (seeds removed), tomato, and cucumber.
3. Peel, rinse, and finely dice onion.
4. Rinse and chop cilantro.
5. Rinse and cut kernels off the ears of corn.
6. Drain and rinse black beans.
7. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.
8. Add to salad and toss with dressing.
9. Refrigerate for 2–3 hours before serving. Enjoy with low-sodium tortilla chips. Tip: if you have a can of corn on hand, use that instead of fresh corn.
Serving Suggestion: great with tacos, nachos, or by itself over a bed of rice.
Friends and fellow gardeners, I hope you enjoy these recipes. Stay cool.