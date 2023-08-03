Support Local Journalism


Just in from my friend Ariel Agenbroad: “Over two years in the making, this collection of 30+ fresh, no-cook recipes for seasonal produce covers eating locally, cooking with kids, and choosing a rainbow for health, all on a budget. We’ll have hard copies available to SNAP recipients at Farmers Markets this summer but you can enjoy the digital version here, and it’s FREE.”

Ariel is an Area Extension Educator with the State of Idaho, and part of a team of fellow educators. They created this accessible, and tasty compilation of recipes anyone can make and eat. I did not know about this program but love everything about it and I am crazy about this no-cook-cookbook. “Eat Smart Idaho” provides “free community-based programming designed to educate limited-resource individuals and families about healthy eating, smart shopping, food safety, quick meal preparation, management of limited grocery dollars, and the importance of physical activity.” FYI, SNAP replaced Food Stamps. SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being. About 30 nutrition advisors teach classes for adults and youth in 39 Idaho counties. Classes are taught at emergency food sites, food stamp offices, adult rehabilitation centers, public housing sites and schools with high numbers of free and reduced lunch participants.

