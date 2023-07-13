Well, that didn’t take long. 101 degrees by the 8th of July. If you are still reading along and trying your best to garden in this heat, let’s do a checkup. Check in. Check list. Check mate!
Everyone wants the first tomato. So I ask you readers, have you harvested a tomato yet this season? Only two of my six tomatoes are doing what they are supposed to do. Still, no ripe tomatoes. However, within a week of planting them, they had explosive growth in every direction. I pruned them back, and down, and tied them to a strong center stake. It needs to be done again since they’ve spread out all over the place. Silly me, when I was gone for 10 days, I thought the undergardener would corral them with the tomato supports. No such luck.
What else is growing or hanging by a thread? We had very poor fruit set this spring — on all the fruit trees, save the cherries. The cherries are going gangbusters! We have a six-armed fence style espaliered (es-pal-yay-ed) cherry tree that has produced Bing cherries and Rainiers like crazy. It has a different type of cherry on each of its six branches: Bing, Rainier, Montmorency, Lapin, Van and Utah Giant. We also have what used to be a matching six-armed cherry tree that lost five of the six branches. The one remaining branch is doing great. Go figure. The plum and the peach tree are bearing fruit. We are keeping a close eye on both. I’ve talked to a couple of friends in Seattle and Pullman, and they had similar “odd-ball” spring weather resulting in trees with blossoms, but no fruit ever appeared.
Potatoes, pole beans and the dahlias are doing well. Though the potatoes went in late, the plants are huge and have just finished blooming. I was given some seeds for European/Germany’s favorite pole bean, and they shot out of the ground and are filling out. I think I saw a blossom or two. The service berry shrub surprised me by offering up a couple dozen delicious berries. How the birds did not get to them — or the squirrels — is beyond me. I had a service berry party for one (me) and enjoyed every single one.
Now, the blackberries and yellow raspberries are coming on strong. I am making sure the cane fruits have a decent amount of water during their fruiting time. By that, I mean I water them thoroughly, so the soil is moist to 9 or 12 inches deep. Yes, I rely on my good old hori-hori knife to check the depth. Raspberries are shallow rooted and don’t like to be wet. These are in a big container, and by big, I mean 24 inches wide, 24 inches tall, and six feet long. Other shrubs shade the planter giving the roots a break from some of the heat.
Speaking of a break from the heat, I highly recommend taking good care of the gardener (you) right now. I actually work under a $10 beach umbrella most of the time. A temperature reading above 90 degrees can be dangerous for anyone. Try to get out there in the cooler morning hours. Stay hydrated and get into the shade or indoors by 1 or 2 p.m. Don’t overdo it.