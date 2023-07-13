Support Local Journalism


Well, that didn’t take long. 101 degrees by the 8th of July. If you are still reading along and trying your best to garden in this heat, let’s do a checkup. Check in. Check list. Check mate!

Everyone wants the first tomato. So I ask you readers, have you harvested a tomato yet this season? Only two of my six tomatoes are doing what they are supposed to do. Still, no ripe tomatoes. However, within a week of planting them, they had explosive growth in every direction. I pruned them back, and down, and tied them to a strong center stake. It needs to be done again since they’ve spread out all over the place. Silly me, when I was gone for 10 days, I thought the undergardener would corral them with the tomato supports. No such luck.

