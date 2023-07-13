Support Local Journalism


Though he now lives in New York’s Hudson Valley, author, teacher, and Boise native Jeff Golden considers Idaho his home. His book “Reclaiming the Sacred” was recently awarded the Grand Prize by the Nautilus Book Awards and to celebrate he will be hosting his inaugural reading and celebration at the main branch of the Boise Public Library on Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m. Rediscovered Books has the book for sale and will also be selling the book at the event. It is also available on Amazon. The reading will be followed by a short author Q&A, book signing, and refreshments.

Golden’s book’s official title is “Reclaiming the Sacred: Healing Our Relationships with Ourselves and the World.” It is an amalgamation of many topics: global warming and other environmental issues; materialism; money; the science of happiness; and living life with joy. These are topics Golden has been teaching and writing about for over 30 years, most recently at Vassar College. All of the topics are woven together in Golden’s book, which draws on the work of thousands of psychologists and economists, cosmologists and activists, and saints and poets to explore what nourishes human well-being the most and what does not — notably money and possessions. The book explores the consequences materialism has on our own health but also that of the planet.

