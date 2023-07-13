Though he now lives in New York’s Hudson Valley, author, teacher, and Boise native Jeff Golden considers Idaho his home. His book “Reclaiming the Sacred” was recently awarded the Grand Prize by the Nautilus Book Awards and to celebrate he will be hosting his inaugural reading and celebration at the main branch of the Boise Public Library on Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m. Rediscovered Books has the book for sale and will also be selling the book at the event. It is also available on Amazon. The reading will be followed by a short author Q&A, book signing, and refreshments.
Golden’s book’s official title is “Reclaiming the Sacred: Healing Our Relationships with Ourselves and the World.” It is an amalgamation of many topics: global warming and other environmental issues; materialism; money; the science of happiness; and living life with joy. These are topics Golden has been teaching and writing about for over 30 years, most recently at Vassar College. All of the topics are woven together in Golden’s book, which draws on the work of thousands of psychologists and economists, cosmologists and activists, and saints and poets to explore what nourishes human well-being the most and what does not — notably money and possessions. The book explores the consequences materialism has on our own health but also that of the planet.
“In short, this book is about the joy and belonging that are inherent in all of us but, for so many of us, gets squeezed out and denied in this society, particularly because of society’s intense focus on money and possessions,” said Golden.
Golden found inspiration for “Reclaiming the Sacred” in an unlikely source. The 2005 best seller “Skinny Bitch,” a diet book written by a former model and modeling agent, was on the New York Times bestseller list for a while, which Golden took note of. Though the book focuses on diet, it also includes fairly graphic descriptions of factory farming as the authors address animal rights. Golden was struck by the popularity of a book that included such raw, timely issues and thought he could potentially put together a book that addresses some of the critical issues we’re facing today in a similarly approachable way.
Golden began working on his book and found that in each of the issues he was addressing, money, ego, and possessions were a major influence and had an impact on the well-being of other people, the planet and animals. He spent 10 years writing the book and what emerged was something very different than what he intended to create.
“I think there’s something incredibly timely about the different topics woven together in this book,” said Golden. “There’s lots of books out there about the science of happiness and environmental issues and global warming and also books about guiding people back to a much more natural and heart-filled and soul-filled way of living their own lives. You have in the sort of mystical realm tons of writers, like Rumi, about how to live and this natural, inherent joy. This is the first book I’ve seen that weaves those different elements together and in a way that’s so incredibly important and timely.”
The book was published in November 2022 and Golden began applying for awards in the spring of 2023. Some awards were for self-published authors, some for small, independent presses, and then there was the Nautilus Book Awards, a prize awarded for books about social and environmental justice for all authors, making it the most competitive. The book first won the Nautilus Gold Prize for Personal Growth/Self-Help Books and then was ultimately selected as the Grand Prize winner, the first time a self-published book has won the Grand Prize. Past Nautilus winners include the Dalai Lama, Barbara Kingsolver, Thich Nhat Hanh, Marianne Williamson and Eckhart Toller, putting Golden in a league with other high caliber authors. The Indie Reader Discovery Awards also selected “Reclaiming the Sacred” as the Best Environmental Book of the Year.
The judges of the Nautilus awards praised the book’s accessibility and ability to weave together so many pressing topics. Golden says part of what he thinks makes the book so accessible is the simple language of the book as well as his soft approach to the subject matter. “When people read the book, the response is really very positive in terms of how they feel in relating to the language and the voice in the book,” said Golden. “It’s not an academic book full of lots of technical jargon, it’s a very warm book with a lot of love and regard for the person reading it, and thoughtfulness and sensitivity.”
Golden was a Fulbright Scholar in sustainable development and a recipient of the State Department’s Millennium International Volunteer Award. A prison reform and animal rights activist, he has headed several nonprofits promoting social justice, sustainability, and international education. A native of Idaho, he now resides in the Mohicanituk Valley in New York, with his children, the river, “and the stars.”
With so many topics covered in one book, there’s hardly anyone who Golden says wouldn’t benefit from reading it, though he describes the ideal reader as “anyone who’s concerned with personal growth, the environment, and living a better life rooted in happiness and abundance.”