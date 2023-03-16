It was a sad day when the Regal Edwards theater in Bodo permanently closed in October of 2021, another victim of the pandemic. But now, movie lovers can get their film and popcorn fix once again. The Boise Downtown (or BoDo) Cinema West is slated to flicker movies on its screens starting March 23. The theater is owned and operated by the same company that owns the Village Cinema in Meridian, Magic Valley Cinema in Twin Falls as well as a number of other locations in California.
Bodo Cinema, 760 W. Broad Street, is also directly above the Warehouse Food Hall. And it has had a makeover since its Regal days. The previously retro, neon-lit space will now be a much more modern experience, according to a press release about the theater. The new decor is described as a “warm, yet upscale contemporary palette.” James Howard, executive director of BoDo Cinema West said he is excited about opening the theater’s doors. “The recent revitalization of Boise’s downtown has been exceptional, and we are thrilled to be a part of it, alongside The Warehouse Food Hall, by adding an equally cool and hip movie theater to the whole mix.”
Along with the updated atmosphere, the theater itself has some other upgrades as well. The new cinema will feature luxury recliners, similar to those at the Village Cinema location, and chaise lounges for two, along with two “Giant Screen Auditoriums” that feature high-quality surround-sound audio. There are nine movie auditoriums total, all fitted with hi-tech amenities to improve the movie-going experience, said the release.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and an early VIP sneak-peak reception is planned for Tuesday March 21, just before it opens to the public on March 23 — just in-time to catch “John Wick: Chapter 4.”