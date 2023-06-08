Just in time for Pride month, Benny Drama is hosting a new show called “No Straight Straight Answers” during June. The ‘70s-style game show features the “old gays” versus the “young slays” in a trivia game about queer culture and history.
Drama, also known as Brock Stockton, born and raised in Idaho, is a comedian, actor, and social media star, who will be hosting the show as part of Visible Wireless’s Pride campaign. The show premiered on June 1.
For Pride month, Visible Wireless is partnering up with SAGE, an organization that focuses on outreach to elder members of the LGBTQ+ community, who are often overlooked. As part of their month-long partnership with SAGE, Visible Wireless is going to donate $50,000 to key programs such as the SAGE hotline, which connects LGBTQ+ elders with trained responders.
“Visible Wireless is all about enabling life’s essential connections, and for so many people in the queer community, it’s our chosen family,” Drama said.
The campaign is designed to raise awareness around LGBTQ+ issues and the importance of LGBTQ+ elders for advancing rights of the queer community. The campaign is meant to acknowledge and encourage conversations around the contributions to the community of LGBTQ+ elders.
“Pride isn’t just a month for us — it represents our past, as well as how we approach every single day of the year,” Micheal Peterson, one of the”old gays” said. “So, it’s especially important for us to share our history with younger generations.”
The game show features several categories surrounding LGBTQ+ history and culture, including LGBTQ&A, Slang Slam, and If It Pleaseth The Queen.
“I can’t stress enough how fun and deeply gay this shoot was,” Drama said. “And Visible championing all of the queer voices present, as well as supporting SAGE and the work they do for the LGBTQIA+ elder community, made this an honor and a damn dream!”
The show debuted on TikTok and Instagram, and throughout pride month Visible’s TikTok and Instagram will have interactive Pride quizzes, and resources for supporting LGBTQ+ elders on their website.