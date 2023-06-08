image001 (1).png

Just in time for Pride month, Benny Drama is hosting a new show called “No Straight Straight Answers” during June. The ‘70s-style game show features the “old gays” versus the “young slays” in a trivia game about queer culture and history.

Drama, also known as Brock Stockton, born and raised in Idaho, is a comedian, actor, and social media star, who will be hosting the show as part of Visible Wireless’s Pride campaign. The show premiered on June 1.

