Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I have a good feeling about this … . The Discovery Center of Idaho has partnered with Micron to bring “The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan-Made Exhibition” to Boise. According to the center, the exhibit was even chosen by the public as the best Star Wars fan-made exhibition in 2017.

“We’ve got life sized figurines, we’ve got smaller signed figurines. We have different sections to demonstrate a bunch of the biomes and planet worlds that can be found in the series,” Erin Seymoure, the education manager at Discovery Center Idaho said.

Recommended for you

Load comments