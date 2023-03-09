SonicBoom_Web_NewCartoon.jpg

Boise Contemporary Theater’s education program fosters early arts appreciation while Boise Phil’s pilot music education program Sonic Boom! offers Idaho Elementary students a free 10-week curriculum teaching the foundations of listening to and appreciating music.

It’s a match up that will keep your toes tapping and mouth agape with delight. The Boise Contemporary Theater and the Boise Phil are teaming up for a free concert for kids and families, slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 18 at the Morrison Center. While the concert is free, tickets (limit 6 per person) must be secured online and “a suggested donation of $25 is appreciated,” according to Boise Phil’s website.

A BCT press release said concert selections performed by the Boise Phil will be simultaneously brought to life onstage. The performance will include songs from movies like “E.T.” and from cartoons such as “Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog.”

