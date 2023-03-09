...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Boise Contemporary Theater’s education program fosters early arts appreciation while Boise Phil’s pilot music education program Sonic Boom! offers Idaho Elementary students a free 10-week curriculum teaching the foundations of listening to and appreciating music.
It’s a match up that will keep your toes tapping and mouth agape with delight. The Boise Contemporary Theater and the Boise Phil are teaming up for a free concert for kids and families, slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 18 at the Morrison Center. While the concert is free, tickets (limit 6 per person) must be secured online and “a suggested donation of $25 is appreciated,” according to Boise Phil’s website.
A BCT press release said concert selections performed by the Boise Phil will be simultaneously brought to life onstage. The performance will include songs from movies like “E.T.” and from cartoons such as “Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog.”
It’s a great match, said BCT Education Director Jennifer Stockwell-Fortner. “Music and Theater go hand in hand, and we are thrilled to be asked to bring the characters of Sound and Silence to life in this fun and free all-ages concert.”
The story enacted onstage is about Sound and Silence who are two friends who go on an adventure to make music for the first time. From the Boise Phil website: “Silence, a first-time adventurer, wants to explore the wonders of the quietest galaxy in the universe; however, it does not take long for the wanderer to crash into the unimaginable — Sound! Sound, an intergalactic smuggler of noises, samples sonorities from across the universe and puts on a show that Silence will never forget!”
Jennifer Drake is the conductor and the performance will feature the following selections: Ottorino Respighi: “The Pines of Villa Borghese” from the Pines of Rome; Edvard Grieg: “In the Hall of the Mountain King” from the Peer Gynt Suite; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik; Richard Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra — Opening; Samuel Coleridge Taylor: La Tarantella from Petit Suite; and John Williams: Selections from E.T.
Collaboration “is at the heart of BCT’s culture,” said the press release, adding that because the missions of both organizations dovetail, “it only made sense to work together to make this concert even more engaging for kids and families.” BCT’s education program fosters early arts appreciation while Boise Phil’s pilot music education program Sonic Boom! offers Idaho Elementary students a free 10-week curriculum teaching the foundations of listening to and appreciating music.
About Boise Phil and Boise Contemporary TheaterBoise Phil’s mission involves “reflecting the energy and heartbeat of our communities through invigorating musical experiences that touch the human spirit.”
Boise Contemporary Theater’s mission is “to inspire our community to examine and better understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us by creating thought-provoking stories of the human experience.”
For more information on Boise Contemporary Theater, go to the website: bctheater.org.
For more information on the Boise Phil or for more information on this free concert for kids and families, please visit boisephil.org.