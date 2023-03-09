Support Local Journalism


Getting around during Treefort Music Fest can be as easy as hopping on the bus. Valley Regional Transit (VRT) is offering free bus circulator service during the event and the goal is to help festival goers have an easy time getting to all the venues.

“Now that Treefort has moved the Main Stage, Ale Fort, Food Fort, and other popular festival destinations to Julia Davis Park, the Treeline will provide an even more important role in getting people to and from the many venues,” Valley Regional Transit CEO Elaine Clegg said.

