...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Getting around during Treefort Music Fest can be as easy as hopping on the bus. Valley Regional Transit (VRT) is offering free bus circulator service during the event and the goal is to help festival goers have an easy time getting to all the venues.
“Now that Treefort has moved the Main Stage, Ale Fort, Food Fort, and other popular festival destinations to Julia Davis Park, the Treeline will provide an even more important role in getting people to and from the many venues,” Valley Regional Transit CEO Elaine Clegg said.
The “Treeline” bus circulates between venues from 6 p.m. until midnight Wednesday, March 22 through Saturday, March 25. It will connect the new Main Stage location to venues in downtown and will loop about every 10 minutes. Additionally, anyone with a Treefort wristband can ride any bus route for free, at any time, from Wednesday through Saturday.
“Bands on the Bus,” will also have second-chances to see music because a few of the acts will play for free, using the busses as mini-venues.