In Ireland, the distinctive honking of bagpipes lures lads and lassies into the streets, pubs and restaurants with their seductive siren call. But here in the Treasure Valley, you don’t have to follow their sound to get a St. Paddy’s Day fix — just sit back and enjoy your pint as the Boise Highlander bagpipe band comes to you. The Highlanders will be performing at various venues throughout St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18. There are four “teams” of about 10 people to cover each of these events simultaneously.

On St. Patrick’s Day, every Highlander “dresses up like crazy,” said Ron Lopez, former piper and band manager. “They get into it, and the audience gets into it,” he said. On March 17, the Highlanders will cover much of Boise’s local restaurants and bars. Some to look out for are Barbacoa, Bardenay, Tom Grainey’s and Humpin’ Hannah’s. The full schedule is below.

