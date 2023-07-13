Anne Applebaum’s latest book, “Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism,” was published in July of 2020. She will do both a breakout session and a pavilion talk, both which will address the threat on liberal democracy, nationally and internationally.
The Sun Valley Writers Conference brings writers, journalists and poets together.
Courtesy of SVWC/Steve Smith Photography.
Full passes to the event are sold out, but single event tickets for $35 are available for six pavilion talks across the three-day event.
Courtesy of SVWC/Steve Smith Photography
There are nine free pavilion lawn talks with David Grann, Hernan Diaz, Imani Perry and more.
Courtesy of SVWC/Steve Smith Photography
Courtesy of Anne Applebaum
Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff has covered politics and news for five decades at NBC, CNN and the PBS NewsHour, where she is a senior correspondent and the former anchor and managing editor.
Courtesy of Judy Woodruff
Since 1995, the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference (SVWC) has been a meeting space for writers and readers of all manner to come together and learn from voices both established and new in the fields. Over three days, attendees enjoy schedules packed with talks, readings and interviews by a selection of writers, journalists and poets. Past presenters include such luminaries as Salman Rushie, Stephen King and Margaret Atwood. This year’s conference takes place Saturday, July 22 through Monday, July 24 at the Sun Valley Pavilion. Although full passes to the event are sold out, single event tickets for $35 are available for six pavilion talks across the three-day event. There are also nine free pavilion lawn talks with David Grann, Hernan Diaz, Imani Perry and more.
This year’s lineup of presenting authors is another stellar one, with “Station 11” author Emily St. John Mandel, Pulitizer Prize-winning humorist Dave Barry, New Yorker writer and “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Lost City of Z” author David Grann and many more. Two of this year’s presenters are Anne Applebaum and Judy Woodruff. Boise Weekly had the opportunity to interview them about their upcoming talks at SVWC. The following Q&As have been gently edited.
Anne ApplebaumConsidered one of the premier history writers of our time, Applebaum has been widely published. The Pulitzer Prize–winning historian is a staff writer for The Atlantic and her writing has appeared in The New York Review of Books, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and many other publications, including the Washington Post, where she was a columnist for 15 years. Her latest book, “Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism,” was published in July of 2020. This will be Applebaum’s first time speaking at the SVWC, where she’ll do both a breakout session and a pavilion talk, both which will address the threat on liberal democracy, nationally and internationally.
What made you want to sign on for this particular event?
I have been to Sun Valley a couple of times before, in the winter to ski and also to appear at an event sponsored by the local bookstore. I was really charmed by the beauty of the mountains and love the idea of seeing the same landscape in the summer. I’m also looking forward to hearing from a wide range of other writers and novelists.
Who is your ideal audience for your two Writers’ Conference talks?
Anybody who cares about democracy, about human rights, about the future of freedom in the world; anybody who reads history books; anybody who hasn’t followed the war in Ukraine but would like to know more about it.
What do you hope audience members take away from your talks?
I hope that they are able to put newspaper and television headlines in a broader context. Sometimes things that happen on the other side of the world can have a direct impact on our lives, and it’s important to be ready for that.
Judy WoodruffBroadcast journalist Judy Woodruff has covered politics and news for five decades at NBC, CNN and the PBS NewsHour, where she is a senior correspondent and the former anchor and managing editor. Over the course of her lengthy career, Woodruff has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the Peabody Journalistic Integrity Award, the Poynter Medal, an Emmy for Lifetime Achievement, and the Radcliffe Medal, she and the late Gwen Ifill were together awarded Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism after Woodruff and Ifill were named co-anchors of the PBS NewsHour in 2013, marking the first time an American national news broadcast would be co-anchored by two women. Woodruff will be part of a panel discussion with three fellow award-winning journalists on the divide in America today and in a breakout session with her husband, journalist Al Hunt, on the threat on journalism.
I’m sure you’re a busy woman who is asked to do many events. Why did you want to participate in the Sun Valley Writers Conference?
My husband, Al Hunt, and I participated last year for the first time, and loved it. We ran into old friends and made new ones; every part of the program was stimulating and eye-opening; the speakers were brilliant and provocative. And of course, Sun Valley is gorgeous! We flew home to Washington, D.C. saying we hoped to be invited back.
Can you describe in your own words what you’ll be speaking about in the “America at a Crossroads” discussion? Who is the ideal audience for this kind of talk? What do you hope audience members take away from it?
This will be a discussion that begins with the project I’m undertaking for the PBS NewsHour titled “America at a Crossroads,” to try to understand why the country is so politically divided right now, with family members and neighbors hardly able to have a conversation with each other. Americans not only have profound disagreements with each other, they are further apart in their positions. And they have darker views of people on the other side than they did 30 years ago: instead of viewing them as simply mistaken or uninformed, they view them as dishonest, immoral and worse. Scholars have documented this evolution in our political attitudes and there are many reasons why it’s happened.
I believe this is a subject for all Americans; it affects each one of us, and our democratic systems at the local, state and federal level.
I look forward to having a robust discussion about this and exploring what holds us together as Americans — with three award-winning journalists who’ve also sought to understand the country.
For your “Journalism Under Threat” breakout, you’ll be presenting with your husband, Al Hunt. Do you and he often do events and speaking engagements together or is this unique to the Writers Conference? What advice do you have for journalists today?
We do occasionally do events together, but not often, so this is special for us. We’ve been married for 43 years, have three children and one grandchild, and we’ve seen a lot in our long careers, so we look forward to the chance to share thoughts about what’s happened to journalism, and to journalists, and where we see the profession heading at this challenging moment, in a conversation with Anne Taylor Fleming.
My advice for young journalists today, especially those thinking about going into journalism, or who’ve just started, is to be prepared for anything. So much has changed with regard to the business model, technology, content and the political/public climate, that much of how we do our work doesn’t bear a resemblance to what it looked like 50 years ago when I became a reporter, or even 10 years ago. That means more change is likely to come in the future, and journalists need to be ready for that. But thankfully, the essentials of journalism have NOT changed: reporters still need to be tireless in their search for facts, mindful of the public they serve and prepared to work long, unpredictable hours in pursuit of their work. It’s critical that today’s journalists stay focused on those basics, no matter what else changes around them.