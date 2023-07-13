Support Local Journalism


Since 1995, the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference (SVWC) has been a meeting space for writers and readers of all manner to come together and learn from voices both established and new in the fields. Over three days, attendees enjoy schedules packed with talks, readings and interviews by a selection of writers, journalists and poets. Past presenters include such luminaries as Salman Rushie, Stephen King and Margaret Atwood. This year’s conference takes place Saturday, July 22 through Monday, July 24 at the Sun Valley Pavilion. Although full passes to the event are sold out, single event tickets for $35 are available for six pavilion talks across the three-day event. There are also nine free pavilion lawn talks with David Grann, Hernan Diaz, Imani Perry and more.

This year’s lineup of presenting authors is another stellar one, with “Station 11” author Emily St. John Mandel, Pulitizer Prize-winning humorist Dave Barry, New Yorker writer and “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Lost City of Z” author David Grann and many more. Two of this year’s presenters are Anne Applebaum and Judy Woodruff. Boise Weekly had the opportunity to interview them about their upcoming talks at SVWC. The following Q&As have been gently edited.

