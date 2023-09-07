“William Hale Thomson” by Mark W. McGinnis, drawing with black acrylic on tissue-thin Chinese shuen paper. This is eleventh in the series. You can find the previous entrants on the Boise Weekly website, boiseweekly.com.
Mark W. McGinnis
Artist statement: “American Demagogues An Unbroken Succession” consists of 20 expressive brush drawings of individuals along with a biography focused on demagoguery. One person’s demagogue is another person’s hero. This project aims to make people aware that demagogues have always been in America, and many use the same tools to manipulate people. Most of the demagogues are focused with their hate. They have groups they persecute; Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Blacks, Gays, Communists, Irish, Chinese, and the wealthy. Many use demagoguery to feed their egos and accumulate wealth.
While this project deals with some nasty folks, the research was fascinating. There are familiar names and others that are not. When I completed the drawings and biographies, I understood the inquiry’s positive side. Working through demagogues spanning 270 years, I realized that these people and their influences, no matter how powerful at the time, are transitory. The times we live, with a barrage of demagoguery, will pass.—M. M.
William Hale Thompson:1869-1944Big Bill. Willie Boy. Big Bill the Builder. Kaiser Bill. Gangster Bill. The Black Man’s Friend. Alderman Willie. Hizzhonor.
AMERICA FIRST!
Bill’s father was a prosperous Chicago businessman and a veteran of the Union navy during the Civil War. He wished his son to go to Yale, but the adventurous young man had different ideas. At 15, Bill moved to Wyoming and became a cowboy and a cattle owner. In 1892, his father died, and he returned to Chicago to manage his family’s considerable wealth. He often wore his showy three-dent cowboy hat for the rest of his life. He joined the athletic and yacht clubs and, for his 6-foot height, was given the nickname “Big Bill,” which also lasted the rest of his life. He became bigger as time went on, eventually carrying 300 pounds.
Bill’s friends at his clubs persistently encouraged him to run for alderman, and he consistently refused; finally, he agreed, and when Big Bill had tasted the elixir of politics, he was hooked. In 1900, Thompson ran for an alderman position on the Chicago City Council. He courted the Black vote as he would throughout his career. Bill’s staff ensured the district’s men were well supplied with beer and whiskey for 10 days before the election. He won.
In 1904, Thompson stepped down for the City Council but waded even deeper into politics. He became the avid supporter and disciple of Illinois U.S. Senator William Lorimer, the “Blond Boss.” Lorimer was in deep trouble with corruption charges, and Big Bill learned the maneuvering skills of a skilled politician.
Thompson made the fortunate acquaintance with Fredrick Lundin, his right-hand man for several decades. Lundin, who called himself “The Poor Swede,” was a con man who had made considerable money from mail-order “snake oil” medications that would cure everything. He, with his cunning, and Big Bill, with his charisma, made a formidable duo.
Thompson decided to run as a Republican for mayor in 1914. In a packed auditorium, with Big Bill on the stage, a petition was presented to him that held the 15,000 signatures pleading with him to run for mayor. Some of the signatures may have been from real people. With deep sincerity, Bill said he must follow the citizens’ wishes. Lundin had hired bands to play and placed “ringers” throughout the audience to whip up the crowd. Bill won the race by a small margin. The Poor Swede outdid himself when he and others organized “Prosperity Day” for Bill’s inauguration. The parade consisted of 16,000 people and hundreds of floats. It stretched for 11 miles and was watched by 250,000 people.
Bill’s administration gave new meaning to the spoils system. He gave out 9,000 jobs on “temporary” appointments, so he did not have to follow civil service regulations. Lundin said, “To hell with the public; we are at the feed-box now.”
Early in his term, the U.S. entered World War I. Thompson did not support the war. This upset many around the country, and he gained another nickname, “Kaiser Bill.” But Bill understood that people in New York did not vote for him. What mattered was Chicago. The city had a very large population of German and eastern European Americans, and a great many Irish-Americans, most of whom despised the English.
Big Bill won his second term as mayor by a 100,000 vote margin. When he took office in 1914, the city had a $2.8 million surplus. In 1918 it had a $4.6 million deficit. Scandal after scandal caught up with him. He was paying some real estate specialists $1,900 a day. Bill cried out he was being persecuted, but knew he had no chance of reelection and didn’t run for a third term.
Bill wanted to stay in the public eye. His best buffoonery of the period was when he claimed there were tree climbing fish in the South Seas, and he was going to sail his yacht, which had a masthead carved in the shape of his head, and bring back specimens. The ship got as far as New Orleans, and he returned to Chicago.
In 1930, Bill decided that Chicago was ready to have him return. He used the same scams as before. On stage before him were stacked 433,000 pledge cards with people imploring him to run. Again he humbly accepted. His campaign slogan was “America First.” “Scarface” Al Capone put $250,000 into Bill’s war chest. Thompson staged a debate with two caged rats representing his opponents. Bill readily won the debate, and won the election. He was mayor again. Chicago became a criminal’s paradise. The Chicago Tribune said, “For Chicago, Thompson has meant filth, corruption, idiocy, and bankruptcy … .” Big Bill was done yet again.
Doggedly, he ran for governor in 1936 and received 3% of the vote in the primary. In 1939, he was back running for mayor; again he lost badly. He died in 1944, and investigators found $1.84 million in his safety deposit boxes (about $28 million today). He has been called one of the most corrupt politicians in America’s history. He was the last Republican mayor of Chicago.