...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Friday evening for all but the NF districts, again due to
scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that
had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/
THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR
NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM
AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...
637 AND 646...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
“Louis T. Wigfall” by Mark W. McGinnis, drawing with black acrylic on tissue-thin Chinese shuen paper. This is tenth in the series. You can find the previous entrants on the Boise Weekly website, boiseweekly.com.
Mark W. McGinnis
“In the Senate, (Huey Long) did his best to create chaos; he would break out in wild outbursts and dressed outlandishly, including his signature bright red silk tie,” writes artist Mark W. McGinnis.
Artist statement: “American Demagogues An Unbroken Succession” consists of 20 expressive brush drawings of individuals along with a biography focused on demagoguery. One person’s demagogue is another person’s hero. This project aims to make people aware that demagogues have always been in America, and many use the same tools to manipulate people. Most of the demagogues are focused with their hate. They have groups they persecute; Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Blacks, Gays, Communists, Irish, Chinese, and the wealthy. Many use demagoguery to feed their egos and accumulate wealth.
While this project deals with some nasty folks, the research was fascinating. There are familiar names and others that are not. When I completed the drawings and biographies, I understood the inquiry’s positive side. Working through demagogues spanning 270 years, I realized that these people and their influences, no matter how powerful at the time, are transitory. The times we live, with a barrage of demagoguery, will pass.—M. M.
Louis T. Wigfall: 1816-1874Fire-Eater. Union-Eater
”Sir, I wish to live in no country where the man who blacks my boots or curries my horse is my equal.”
Born to plantation owners in South Carolina, his father died when he was 2, and his mother when he was 13. He had an older brother who died in a duel, and another brother who became a bishop in the Episcopal Church. He was sent to an elite military academy and then on to the University of Virginia. His attendance was erratic as he preferred drinking, gambling and prostitutes to study. He quit the University to fight in the second Seminole War in Florida, and then returned to school and finished his degree in 1837.
Wigfall took over a relative’s law practice, but it floundered, again due to his drinking and gambling, this time driving him deep into debt. In 1840, he became involved in politics with rabid support of a gubernatorial candidate in South Carolina. In five months he got into fistfights, had three near duels, and two duels, one in which he killed a man. His last duel of the spree was with U.S Congressman Preston Brooks, who had a violent temper equal to Wigfall’s. They met on an island in the Savannah River where Wigfall took a bullet through both thighs, and Brooks had a bullet through his hip and lodged by his spine. Brooks walked with a cane for the rest of his life and used it to nearly beat a man to death on the Senate floor in Washington. Wigfall’s violence ended any early political aspirations he had. He had squandered a sizable inheritance, his law practice collapsed, and he lost his home and property to satisfy debts.
In 1846, he moved to Texas and partnered with a law firm. He was immediately politically involved, warning all who would listen of the threat the northern abolitionists and their growing influence in Congress. He won seats in the Texas House and Senate. He stridently opposed Sam Houston and tried to stop his election by following Houston from campaign stop to stop, giving his own forceful speeches against Houston. Houston lost the election in part due to Wigfall’s obsessive opposition.
in 1859, Wigfall was elected to the U.S. Senate. He vehemently believed that society should be run by the plantation class based on slavery and the chivalric code. He believed anti-slavery states were evil and so were their congressmen. In Washington D.C. he became a leader of a group of pro-slavery southern senators known as “The Fire-Eaters” for their fierce support of slavery. Wigfall’s rhetoric was sometimes eloquent and sometimes intentionally provoking and often insolent and sarcastic. He was described as a plump, vicious, rabid English bulldog. He wanted to alienate and upset northern senators, and he accomplished it, often with entertaining high brag oratory that the press loved and spread widely. When Abraham Lincoln was elected President, he co-authored the “Southern Manifesto,” declaring all hope to keep the union together was lost. He came to promote not just pro-slavery, but pro-secession and pro-war. He was a formidable agitator. When states began to secede from the Union, Wigfall stayed in Washington as a Senator and also as a spy. He arranged for weapons to be sent to the Confederacy. Wigfall was expelled from Washington in 1861 for supporting rebellion.
He was delighted when the war began. Without orders, he had two slaves row him out to the island during the Confederate siege of Fort Sumter. Wigfall negotiated with the Union forces and arranged a completely unauthorized ceasefire in the siege. The press took the story and spread it widely, with Wigfall as a hero. He was appointed to the position of brigadier general of the Texas Brigade, where he was often seen drunk, both off and on duty. He resigned his commission to become a senator in the Confederate Congress. There he was close friend and military aid to Confederate President Jefferson Davis. As time went on their friendship deteriorated, as happened with most of his friendships. He often quarreled with Davis and led a public and secret campaign to undermine Davis. This conflict diminished his influence for the rest of the war.
At the end of the war, he fled to Texas with a forged pardon. From there, Wigfall sailed to England, where he attempted to instigate hostility between the British and the U.S. In 1870, he returned home where he died in 1874 of “apoplexy,” a stroke.
Demagogary was exhibited throughout Louis T. Wigfall’s life, but the most destructive was the use of his U.S. Senator position to drive the pro-slavery and the anti-slavery states as far apart as possible, to create a split in the union and war. And that is what happened, leading to the deaths of 750,000 Americans.