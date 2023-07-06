“Huey Long” by Mark W. McGinnis, drawing with black acrylic on tissue-thin Chinese shuen paper. This is the ninth in the series. You can find the previous entrants on the Boise Weekly website, boiseweekly.com.
“In the Senate, (Huey Long) did his best to create chaos; he would break out in wild outbursts and dressed outlandishly, including his signature bright red silk tie,” writes artist Mark W. McGinnis.
Artist statement: “American Demagogues An Unbroken Succession” consists of 20 expressive brush drawings of individuals along with a biography focused on demagoguery. One person’s demagogue is another person’s hero. This project aims to make people aware that demagogues have always been in America, and many use the same tools to manipulate people. Most of the demagogues are focused with their hate. They have groups they persecute; Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Blacks, Gays, Communists, Irish, Chinese, and the wealthy. Many use demagoguery to feed their egos and accumulate wealth.
While this project deals with some nasty folks, the research was fascinating. There are familiar names and others that are not. When I completed the drawings and biographies, I understood the inquiry’s positive side. Working through demagogues spanning 270 years, I realized that these people and their influences, no matter how powerful at the time, are transitory. The times we live, with a barrage of demagoguery, will pass.—M. M.
Huey Long: 1893 — 1935
The Louisiana Dictator. The Workingman’s Savior. The Buffoon. The Kingfish.
”I can frighten or buy 99 out of 100 men.”
Even before he could walk, Huey demanded control of all he saw. His mother, with nine children, tried her best, but he was already possessed with lust for power. Growing up, he read all he could find, learned to set type, was a debater and always wanted to be the center of attention, a trait that led to his being expelled from high school at 17. He took up positions with various companies as a traveling salesman and became a gifted “hawker.” When he married the girl he had been pursuing, he borrowed $10 from her to pay the preacher. They moved to New Orleans, where he studied law. He was an academic failure but passed the bar in 1915. In truth, he saw no future as a lawyer. He already saw political power as the goal.
In the fall of 1927, he was ready to be governor of Louisiana. His energy in trying to contact every voter in the state was superhuman. He shattered all political norms by condemning all the establishments and promising the average man everything. He sold himself as he sold the cottonseed oil or bogus medicines of his traveling salesman days. He crisscrossed the state with a specific message for each audience. Half-truths and outright lies were used as needed. Long campaigned on improved education and crushing the political machine (who he was also courting). He did poorly in the cities but swept the countryside — he won.
Taking over as governor, he made it clear that he wanted to be the undisputed boss of the Democratic party, control the state legislature, take over all state boards and commissions, and create his personal police force. He hired an army of cronies and relatives to fill state positions. He taxed the oil industry to fund much-needed educational reforms.
But Huey didn’t win all the battles. He hated Standard Oil, which had the world’s largest refinery north of New Orleans. He proposed a sizable tax on the company to fund roads and hospitals. It caused a near war in the legislature that ended in a bloody brawl on the floor of the house, and impeachment articles drawn up against against Long. Standard Oil offered huge bribes to legislators to vote against Huey. The House indicted Huey on seven counts and sent them to the Senate for the trial. Long used every trick he knew to convince 15 senators not to vote for conviction. He got them, and the trial ended with his governorship intact.
In 1930 the Great Depression reached Louisiana. Long worked to bolster the financial institutions and saved some from collapse. With his political machine rebuilt, he ran for the US Senate, and he won, again with support from outside the cities. On his move to Washington, he had a weak crony put in his place as governor. In the Senate, he did his best to create chaos; he would break out in wild outbursts and dressed outlandishly, including his signature bright red silk tie. He harangued the Senate to place a 65% surtax on all those making two million dollars or more to support the poor. With his legislative proposals going nowhere, Huey began doing vaudevillian filibusters that drew publicity.
Back at home, he continued his expanded road policy, built more schools, gave children free textbooks, and expanded charity hospitals. He was a star at the1932 National Democratic convention and was a staunch FDR supporter. After the win, he voted for many of FDR’s progressive bills but joined the South in voting against an anti-lynching bill. Soon he began to turn against FDR’s plans, and his continued buffoonery led many to question his mental ability to hold office.
In Washington, his bills for wealth-sharing, education, war on disease, and reduced work week fell on deaf ears. He became a pariah in the Capital. Never without ideas, Long began a “Share the Wealth” society, and 27,000 clubs formed nationwide with 8 million members. His popularity soared. He gained almost complete control of Louisiana and tightened his grip; he passed dozens of bills and constitutional amendments. Huey’s hatred of FDR grew. He said, “we are going to get that cripple out of office,” and used crude nicknames like “Rosy-felt,” a tactic he used all his life.
Long decided to challenge FDR for the presidency in 1936. He planned to take enough votes away from FDR that the republican would win, and then he would defeat the republican in 1940. In the summer of 1935, a group of prominent Louisianans met in New Orleans and agreed Huey had to be eliminated. A few months later, a young doctor slipped through Huey’s bodyguards and shot him. He died at 42, the most loved and hated man the state of Louisiana would ever see.