When you think about watercolor, does it take you back to elementary school? Your teacher gave you a small plastic container of rainbow-colored paints. A big cup of water to mix with your paints and awkwardly rub colors across the page. You might have painted a tree or a mountain landscape. This is what some people may think about watercolor. But watercolor artists can take you into a world of light and dark, swirling colors and layers.

The Idaho Water Color Society presents the 39th Annual Capitol Rotunda Art Show at the Idaho Capitol Building. Beginning at 2 p.m. on March 4, there will be more than 70 paintings by 70 different artists from across the state displayed on easels on the fourth floor rotunda. The show is free and open for the public to view during normal Capitol Building hours. It will show the many different ways that watercolor can be used. And it is so much more than your typical elementary school experience.

