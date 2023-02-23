When you think about watercolor, does it take you back to elementary school? Your teacher gave you a small plastic container of rainbow-colored paints. A big cup of water to mix with your paints and awkwardly rub colors across the page. You might have painted a tree or a mountain landscape. This is what some people may think about watercolor. But watercolor artists can take you into a world of light and dark, swirling colors and layers.
The Idaho Water Color Society presents the 39th Annual Capitol Rotunda Art Show at the Idaho Capitol Building. Beginning at 2 p.m. on March 4, there will be more than 70 paintings by 70 different artists from across the state displayed on easels on the fourth floor rotunda. The show is free and open for the public to view during normal Capitol Building hours. It will show the many different ways that watercolor can be used. And it is so much more than your typical elementary school experience.
“Most often, watercolor is painted on a paper surface and framed under glass,” said Beth Trott, Idaho Water Color Society member and event organizer. “Watercolorists are working on different surfaces, like canvas, plastic, and wood,” she said.
The Capitol Rotunda Art Show will showcase the different styles of Idaho artists. “At least a few of the entries into this year’s show will feature mixed media effects using collage and other techniques,” said Trott. “We do require the paintings be majority watercolor, in the spirit of the show, but encourage our members to play and explore different ways of using the medium.”
Paintings will also be hung on panels and artwork will be placed around the entryways to the public galleries of the House and Senate. Watercolor society members come from all across Idaho and several will be at the exhibit daily to answer questions and speak about their art.
During the show, attendees will be given to opportunity to vote for their favorite painting and this will determine who wins the Visitors Choice Award. This part of the event is about “sharing art with the public” said Trott; the IWCS has “no say in it.” The winner of the Visitors Choice award will receive a cash prize sponsored by the IWCS.
On Saturday, March 11 there will be an Artists’ Reception from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will act as a meet and greet for attendees to see the artists and enjoy some light refreshments.
Trott said it’s an event that can open people’s eyes to what is possible with the medium and she hopes it will “show the public all the things you can do with watercolor.”