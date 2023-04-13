The Boise State Department of Art, Design, and Visual Studies will showcase and celebrate the culminating work of 17 emerging artists graduating from Boise State University with the 2023 BFA Exhibition. It will be 6 to 8 p.m. April 14 located in Blue Galleries, on the first floor of the Center for Visual Arts at Boise State University, 1110 S. Capitol Blvd. Free event parking is available during the event in the Brady Street Garage.
This gathering of students, faculty, family, and enjoyers of art is open for anyone to attend. The show will include diverse ideas and disciplines, allowing viewers to engage in art in several ways. Mediums shown at the event will include ceramics, photography, painting, sculpture, animation, illustration and installation. The 17 artists featured are: Kailea Albrecht, Tabitha Baugh, Nate Dryden, Megan Elliot, Ashley Erlebach, Caitlynn Haase, Kayleigh Kadrmas, Delaney Levandoske, Kenna Luker, Anna Sewell, Lindsey Snell, DJ Unterzuber, Ashley Veilleux, Brooke Warner, Danny Wheeler, Megan White and Jeremy Wright.
These artists each have different techniques. “I like to keep things light hearted and fun with hidden meanings only few can know,” said Delaney Levandoske. She enjoys pushing reality and making a dream world that people can escape into. Levandoske hopes to help people feel secure in their creativity and help them find their strengths in art.
“This event has been built from the ground up entirely by the students in the show,” said Kayleigh Kadrmas, a graduating artist in the exhibition. “Each and every artist has had an important role to play in the creation and design of this exhibition, and as a group we have created something special.” ‘=
The Boise State Department of Art, Design, and Visual Studies has become a home for many of these students. It has helped them transform from art in academia to art in their career. They are a part of a tight-knit community of professors and peers who are such passionate artists. Visit their website for more information: boisestate.edu/art/blue-galleries.