AshleyErlebach-Tame the Tresses02 (1).jpg

“Tame the Tresses” by Ashley Erlebach will be featured at the 2023 BFA Exhibition April 14.

 Courtesy Ashley Erlebach

The Boise State Department of Art, Design, and Visual Studies will showcase and celebrate the culminating work of 17 emerging artists graduating from Boise State University with the 2023 BFA Exhibition. It will be 6 to 8 p.m. April 14 located in Blue Galleries, on the first floor of the Center for Visual Arts at Boise State University, 1110 S. Capitol Blvd. Free event parking is available during the event in the Brady Street Garage.

This gathering of students, faculty, family, and enjoyers of art is open for anyone to attend. The show will include diverse ideas and disciplines, allowing viewers to engage in art in several ways. Mediums shown at the event will include ceramics, photography, painting, sculpture, animation, illustration and installation. The 17 artists featured are: Kailea Albrecht, Tabitha Baugh, Nate Dryden, Megan Elliot, Ashley Erlebach, Caitlynn Haase, Kayleigh Kadrmas, Delaney Levandoske, Kenna Luker, Anna Sewell, Lindsey Snell, DJ Unterzuber, Ashley Veilleux, Brooke Warner, Danny Wheeler, Megan White and Jeremy Wright.

