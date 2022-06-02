Multimedia object-maker Emily Culver has arrived in Boise for a 10-week residency with The James Castle House.
Culver is inspired by James Castle’s practice of repurposing seemingly random materials for art-making purposes. She hopes to re-imagine her own tools and techniques to create a new body of work that calls attention to everyday objects, according to a press release about her residency.
“The exciting thing is, I don’t know entirely where I will end up,” Culver said. “But I’m excited about the journey and really letting things kind of happen organically and develop in that way.”
After growing up in rural Pennsylvania, Culver studied fine art at Tyler School of Art, Temple University in Philadelphia. There she earned her bachelor of fine arts in Metals, Jewelry and Computer Aided Design.
“I’m very focused on objects as a concept, objecthood, the way that a thing of a particular size lives in the world,” Culver said. “So while I make sculpture, I think of myself more as an object maker than like a sculptor, for example.”
Culver will give a Residency Talk, at 6 p.m. Thursday June 2. In this virtual zoom event, Culver will share about her practice and showcase her work.
“It will be a peek behind the veil or behind the curtain, and I’ll talk through different concepts that I explore in my work as well,” Culver said.
There will also be three Inside The Studio events, where participants can visit Culver, view her current works and learn about her process.
“In metalsmithing there’s a lot of potential for failure, and things do not go as planned,” Culver said. “So you’re always on the cusp of maybe everything falling apart, while still, you know, managing to keep it together. That makes it very exciting.”
These are free events, in-person at the James Castle House at 2 p.m. on Saturday June 18, 25 and July 2.
“I’ll be here and happy to talk about materials or processes or ideas that I’m working with as well,” Culver said. “I have a variety of metalsmithing tools here, I have my torch and flex shaft and hammers and things. I have a 3D printer so I have that running. I think it’ll be a different experience than other open studios with other artists that they’ve had in the past.”
The residency will culminate with a final presentation from Culver at 6 p.m. Friday, July 22.
“The presentation will be about the experience as a whole and maybe drawing some more explicit parallels between my work and Castle’s work,” Culver said. “There will also be an in person opportunity to view the objects in space.”
James Castle House residencies are designed for emerging or mid-career artists to live and work at the house, while reflecting on Castle’s work and practices and responding in their own creative process.
They are part of the James Castle House mission to preserve the legacy of self-taught artist James Castle and steward his legacy. More information at jamescastlehouse.org.