If you have lived in Boise for more than a minute, artist Sue Latta has touched your life. Her art is brutalist and imaginative, colorful, enigmatic and sharp. Latta is a mixed-media sculptor and educator in welding and other disciplines that use materials in a way that defies their limitations and expectations.
Latta's mediums are images and ephemera, paint textures, wood, metallic, plastic and varied materials around her. Often she uses discarded items and incorporates them into a piece giving a new life to what was trash.
A favorite of collectors, Latta's 25 years+ career began with earning a bachelor of fine arts in photography and a master of fine arts in sculpture. Her work is curated all over North America. Latta's pieces are part of the permanent collection at the University of Nevada Reno, and at Boise State University, the Boise Visual Chronicle, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, and numerous private collections.
In addition, she has done public projects and received grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts, the Boise City Arts Commission, ImageOut, the Nevada Arts Council and the Alexa Rose Foundation. Her affiliations include serving as an Artist in Residence for the LiveStrong Foundation at the Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center and her work is part of the Visual Studies Workshop in Rochester, New York and at the Boise City A.I.R. program.
And with all of her experience, she now serves as a lecturer in the School of the Arts at Boise State University and she also teaches a variety of three-dimensional disciplines at the Sculpture Studio, a private teaching studio.
Latta has an unorthodox outlook on the arts in addition to a recognizable style; she is constantly exploring what can be made, what is possible, and what needs to be said. As a result, her artwork consistently plays with the limitations and boundaries of whatever material she's working with, turning out work that is like no one else's.
To describe Latta's catalog is not a simple task. Using her skills in photography and creating has produced a Latta-ized hybrid of the two media, becoming a new category of sculpture. Her visualization of everyday items as simple as nails or discarded metal transforms into arresting pieces that stop people dead in their tracks.
Latta is also a big fan of the Boise art scene. In past interviews, she noted the city's growth created a robust setting for visual artists, citing the additional impact of Treefort on the music scene, now in year 10. " I think we are very lucky to have the caliber of artists that we have here," she said.
Her collaborations are not too extensive; they are more precisely focused. And Latta noted that she's been doing two-person shows of late. "I've had a couple of two-person shows with Randy Van Dyck, and I love working with him," she said. "In addition, I am involved with the Capitol Contemporary Gallery and have enjoyed all the artists' camaraderie. Right now, I am preparing for a one-person show at the Visual Arts Collective that opens on April 1. That work has taken over my life."