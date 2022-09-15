Neon signage artist Wil Kirkman, owner of Rocket Neon in downtown Boise, has been in the business since he began apprenticing in 1996. If you see a neon sign in Boise, chances are that Kirkman had a hand in it. The Veltex sign, the neon wings at the airport, The Olympic sign and the Sav-On-Cafe sign are just a few of the projects he's been involved in.
"There's a good chance if you see neon downtown, I had something to do with it," said Kirkman, "not with everything but, a lot of it. And I collaborate with a lot of local artists."
Rocket Neon, located at 530 W. Myrtle St. in Boise is where Kirkman works. He does wholesale restoration on vintage signs and commissions and he's one of the last people in Boise, and the state, to be making neon full-time.
People can see Kirkman's work throughout the state and he's been one of the main artists contributing to Pocatello's neon sign project, "Relight the Night." Historic downtown Pocatello decided in 2012 to initiate a project to restore the neon signs. At one time, the city was known for its collection of signage and Kirkman has restored the Buster Brown and Club 208 signs.
Kirkman kind of fell into the neon trade. He originally had a degree in history, but he was unsatisfied with his job, and in 1996 saw an ad for a neon apprentice. After completing that, he worked for Image National Signs for a couple of years and eventually bought his own set-up. He's been working on his own since around 1999.
"I get to use my hands and brain and I even get to be creative sometimes," said Kirkman. "I also like working for myself, it allows for a bit of freedom, and I just like doing it. I like that it's a skill that I'm good at."
Kirkman works around six to seven hours a day in his workshop, depending on the heat. He said some signs are more challenging than others but it's about knowing what order to complete things in. The Ink Vision and Buster Brown signs are two that he said were more difficult.
Every sign Kirkman makes is handmade and filled with either neon or argon gas. He said the very first signs were all made with neon but now people choose which gas based on the desired hue — neon creates an orangey base whereas argon is blue. Neon signs became hugely popular in the United States beginning in the 1920s, and at one time, the signs were nicknamed "liquid fire." Although the popularity has waned a bit, the signs are still a big part of Americana culture.
"It is not a dying art," said Kirkman. "Plenty of folks are still doing neon, just not as many as there used to be, and it's a nice community of people. I have neon friends across the country."
Kirkman has many upcoming projects, both wholesale and commission, two of them are a large sign in Jackson Hole from the 1950s and a new sign for Born Weird Tattoo shop's new location at the old Rockies Diner.