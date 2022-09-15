Support Local Journalism


Neon signage artist Wil Kirkman, owner of Rocket Neon in downtown Boise, has been in the business since he began apprenticing in 1996. If you see a neon sign in Boise, chances are that Kirkman had a hand in it. The Veltex sign, the neon wings at the airport, The Olympic sign and the Sav-On-Cafe sign are just a few of the projects he's been involved in.

"There's a good chance if you see neon downtown, I had something to do with it," said Kirkman, "not with everything but, a lot of it. And I collaborate with a lot of local artists."

