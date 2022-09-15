Ballet dancer Tony Carnell used to work for Ballet Idaho but their life went through some serious changes after they decided not to continue with the company. Carnell said that they felt they had trained to work at the ballet all of their life but after 15 years of training and only two seasons with Ballet Idaho, they decided to part ways.
"It just wasn't a cohesive situation for me," said Carnell. "It broke my heart to leave but I think that in Boise there are still a lot of issues with accepting everyone in the community. So I left and moved to Seattle for a bit and when I came back I felt stuck, like what do I even do now."
Carnell eventually decided that dance was still in their heart, changed pronouns to they, them — and has been teaching masterclasses to dance competition kids in the Treasure Valley. Now, Carnell doesn't want to just teach seasoned dancers, they will also start opening up classes to people of any skill range.
To get more information and to sign up for a class, people can go to Carnell's Instagram handles @therealtonyc or @tcmmasterclass; there's a link in the bio that directs people. Classes will be taught at Impact Dance Center in Meridian. Prices for the classes are $35 each but Carnell is willing to negotiate if someone can't pay. They said it's just about community and opening up the world of dance to everybody.
Making the decision to branch out on their own was difficult at first. Carnell said that at first, the "I don't know" feeling was consuming but they went to a competition in Utah and met an inspiring background dancer. In that moment, Carnell said, they remembered themselves. "I thought, I have to make changes and get back to what I love."
The first class filled up with 47 students including teachers from local dance schools. Carnell has extensive knowledge of dance; they work with local multimedia company LED and Idaho Dance Theater. They said dance can feel intimidating but they work hard to make sure that even when people begin the class intimidated, they leave feeling powerful. Carnell said that their philosophy is: "A community master class that's built and created for everyone."
In their last class, Will Bowers, the cinematographer for LED, came in and filmed which allowed people to see how they look dancing, which helps them grow.
"I loved working with the competition dancers so much," said Carnell, "but that led me to think, why can't I just teach anyone to learn. Now I want to expand and work with people of all different ability levels — kids, grandmas, moms, dads … everyone should give dance a try."
Carnell is also available for private lessons and said that they love watching people become who they are as dancers.
"Dance can help people in so many ways and seeing people come out of their shell is beautiful and that's why I love teaching so much," said Carnell. "I want to share what I learned with people … I'm over the moon about teaching."
They said that they recognize how fortunate they are to have grown up learning dance in this community and feels a responsibility to give back.
"I just want to keep reminding people that dance is for everyone. I'm going to give back to the community but I'm going to do it in my fashion," said Carnell, "really big and really loud.
Carnell also pointed to The Spot in Nampa and Dance Unlimited, two more places that they said people can learn dance in safe and comfortable environments.