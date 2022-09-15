Support Local Journalism


Ballet dancer Tony Carnell used to work for Ballet Idaho but their life went through some serious changes after they decided not to continue with the company. Carnell said that they felt they had trained to work at the ballet all of their life but after 15 years of training and only two seasons with Ballet Idaho, they decided to part ways.

"It just wasn't a cohesive situation for me," said Carnell. "It broke my heart to leave but I think that in Boise there are still a lot of issues with accepting everyone in the community. So I left and moved to Seattle for a bit and when I came back I felt stuck, like what do I even do now."

