Sector Seventeen is a local art collaborative that is known for big graffiti style murals. If you live anywhere near Boise, you've seen work from the Sector Seventeen artists; Mawk One, Elms One, Deps One, Seton and Snax. Boise Weekly interviewed Elms One via email about the collective.
BW: Please explain how Sector Seventeen came about?
EO: Elms started Sector Seventeen with Blank One when we were 17 around 2005. We had been painting for a little while, and had started to get people asking for commissioned work here and there. We decided to make a little brand under which to do this work and Sector was born. We were also hanging out with Mawk One and a few other artists a lot at the time, and eventually they became part of Sector as well.
BW: Was it hard growing up in Idaho as graffiti kids? I mean from lack of city and wall space, to now, there's art from the collective all over the city...how have you seen Boise's attitude towards the style of art change?
EO: It was a little challenging not having a lot to look at in terms of this kind of work, but there were a few older heads around that had knowledge of graffiti. A lot of our exposure came from skate videos and a few websites like 12ozProphet, VisualOrgasm and Flickr. Colby Akers was just getting Freak Alley going at the time, and we were happy to help expand those spaces as areas to paint and practice. I think we've stayed hungry and have painted at almost every opportunity since then. Over the years people have been able to witness our evolution, which also happened to coincide with the rise of graffiti art in mainstream culture.
BW: How much of what you do with big projects is collaboration? Or do you each take what's more suited to your style?
EO: Most of the big projects are collaborations between Elms and Mawk One. Because we have painted together for over 15 years, we are able to create a design and execute in tandem fairly seamlessly. We each do our own independent work and explore individual styles as well, which all adds to more flavor in the pot.
BW: It started with graffiti but could you please speak to how the collective has evolved.
EO: Because our styles are deeply rooted in the framework of graffiti, some element of that permeates through almost all of the work we do. Working with spray paint as a medium for so long lends a level of comfort and control that is hard to get without really putting in the time. Mawk started playing with aerosol realism in 2011, and Elms shortly thereafter. Once that photorealism element was unlocked, a lot of doors opened both conceptually and for commissions. I think now it's important to keep all the tools sharp, and constantly explore new ways of combining letters, realism and abstract elements.
BW: Is there any big projects people can look for in the future?
EO: We have a good start to 2022 planned, including the upcoming Treefort Music Fest in March. As travel restrictions ease, we are also looking to get out to new cities and countries. Stay tuned!