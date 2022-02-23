Multi-media artist Luma Jasim immigrated to the States in 2008. She holds a master of arts in Graphic Design, a bachelor of fine arts in Visual Arts and a master of fine arts in fine arts. She seems tireless in her approach to creating art. In addition, Jasim has been awarded a number of fellowships and major art residencies … she just keeps making art and her work is incredibly poignant and at the same time visually appealing and stimulating. Her work is generally politically charged and her artist statement points to her using "the personal to address the political." As a child she was drawn to drawing.
"I have loved to draw since I was five years old," said Jasim over email. "I also liked to make things out of found objects. Throughout my whole life, I never stopped making art. … When I moved to the U.S., I started to express myself through different mediums."
Jasim has produced work in sculpture, performance art, printmaking, mixed-media and painting, as well as artist collaborations with musicians and stop-motion animation. She was awarded the Alexa Rose Foundation Fellowship of 2021 and is currently working on a short documentary about her life in Iraq and her immigration journey.
She seems to find the art in life everywhere she goes and is always working on something new.
"After moving back from New York City to Boise, I started in 2020 a stop-motion animation project at the beginning of the pandemic and during the lockdown," Jasim said. "I started animating a traditional scarf (as my identity) and having it move around the city of Boise, going to different coffee shops, stores, bars, library, museum, etc. But everywhere I went was closed. I wanted to capture the uniqueness of that time, Boise’s empty streets and theaters — silence, nature, river, and park. I still need to put the footage together to make a short film out of it.
"In general, through my art, I explore the relationship of different concepts within today's political climate drawing from past experiences," said Jasim. "A major concept is regarding the relation with home; where someone was born and raised, the choices of leaving, and the consequences of staying. In other words, I use the personal to address the political."