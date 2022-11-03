Antonius-Tin_Bui-James-Castle-House-Studio.jpg

Antonius-Tín Bui in the James Castle House Studio.

 Courtesy of the Boise City Department of Arts & History

Antonius-Tín Bui, current artist in residency at the James Castle House, invites us into the intangible through their performance and multimedia visual art.

Bui is a self-described poly-disciplinary artist, and in their time at the James Castle House they have been exploring, among other things, their drag persona.

