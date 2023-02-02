Support Local Journalism


Art Source Gallery is opening for First Thursday in its new location at 1516 W. Grove St. in the Linen District, between Eyes of the World and Spearmint Rhino, said gallery spokesperson Ellen Crosby. "We're trying to elevate that block of Grove."

New members to the gallery include: painter Nicole Hitchcock, jeweler Adeline Forrey, photographer Link Jackson and sculptor Tino Serbu. Mixed-media artist Becka Watkins also returns with new work. The new location will be open 5-9 p.m., with "plenty of free parking" on the street.

