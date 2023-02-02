...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Photographer Link Jackson has featured work at Art Source Gallery.
Art Source Gallery is opening for First Thursday in its new location at 1516 W. Grove St. in the Linen District, between Eyes of the World and Spearmint Rhino, said gallery spokesperson Ellen Crosby. "We're trying to elevate that block of Grove."
New members to the gallery include: painter Nicole Hitchcock, jeweler Adeline Forrey, photographer Link Jackson and sculptor Tino Serbu. Mixed-media artist Becka Watkins also returns with new work. The new location will be open 5-9 p.m., with "plenty of free parking" on the street.