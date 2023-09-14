The fantastical life of a pirate is a draw for adults and kids alike — the swashbuckling, the treasure, the vernacular. For actor David Engel, a.k.a. Pirate Professor Billy Bones, performing as a pirate for his solo show “Pirate School: Sea Dreams” is a chance for him not only to live out his childhood fantasies of sailing the high seas but to entertain children while promoting good manners, polite behavior, and social courage. Audiences of all ages can attend his show at Ketchum’s Argyros theatre on Sept. 17 at 1 and 4 p.m. to learn the finer points of lighthearted mischief and how to stand, talk, sing, and laugh like a pirate!
Like many children, Engel had a fascination for adventure and sailing as a child. Growing up along the shores of Lake Michigan, he sailed small boats and learned the rules of the open water at aquatics camp. His father, who died when Engel was eight, was an avid sailor; after serving in WWII, he and his crewmates rescued the 35-foot yawl Malabar and set off down the Illinois and Mississippi rivers, out into the Gulf of Mexico to Cuba and beyond.
“Pirate School began when I was 6 years old and fell in love with the swashbuckling world of the high seas,” says Engel. “I’ve always loved pirates.”
Inspired by his father and his love of the open water, Engel and a friend rescued a hundred-year-old wooden Crosby Catboat named Tang and voyaged the refit vessel along the Erie Canal, through twenty-three locks and down the Hudson River to Coney Island. Engel has sailed on many vessels and performed Pirate School on many as well, using each performance to reconnect with his love for the sea.
Engel began Pirate School when he was finishing college and began to learn the art of theatrical clowning. When he was younger, he found himself attracted to troubadours, clowning, and commedia dell’arte. In 1999, he joined up with the Big Apple Circus Clown Care Program and moved to New York to work as a real-life Patch Adams, clowning in major pediatric centers. “The was the most amazing job, bringing mirth and stress-relieving comedy to such a sensitive environment.”
Before dedicating himself to “Pirate School” and the other 11 shows he performs several hundred times a year, Engel did mime work on the streets of Europe when he was just learning his craft. From there, he moved to Chicago and became immersed in stage combat and sword fighting, becoming an award-winning theatrical fight director and stage combat instructor and producing and consulting on many corporate events.
His foray into performing for young people started with performing at children’s birthday parties. Realizing what a tough audience children can be, he threw himself into the role, creating a character that he describes as a “swashbuckling sort of bumbling pirate professor,” combining his loves of sailing, acting, pirates, performing, and sword fighting. Pirate School was born.
The original show of his lineup, Pirate School is entirely created and performed by Engel, with sound effects, puppetry, props, and slapstick sword play. But while some creators may be content to simply entertain, Engel inserts an educational component in his shows (some more than others). “I have, for an hour, a great responsibility,” Engel says of incorporating the educational element. “I have the kids’ attention, I hold it pretty well — I am a pirate, after all — and I have their hearts and minds.” The entertainer says he learned early on what a discerning audience young people are — children will let you know immediately if they like something or not. Knowing he had his young audience’s attention held, Engel began to layer what he calls “pro-social qualities” into his work: cooperation, responsibility, tolerance, respect.
“I have a responsibility, in my own way, to make the world a better place,” he says. “If I can send 1,000 swaggering 5-, 6-, 7-, and 8-year-olds out with maybe a little more awareness of the people around them, then I think I did a good job that day.”
Engel has been touring with Pirate School and other shows for over ten years and performing for even longer. “I always joke when people ask if I’m a real pirate that I’ve been doing it for over 35 years, so by the statute of limitations, it makes me a real pirate.” Averaging 200–300 shows a year, Engel’s performances are only recently pushing into the West Coast. This is his first time coming to Sun Valley and he’s excited to combine the rowdiness of pirates with their landlocked brethren: cowboys. “That’s the thing — pirates aren’t so removed from cowboys. In a way, Pirate School is its own piratical rodeo, so I look forward to combining those energies,” says Engel.
Pirate School is fun for all ages and children and adults alike are encouraged to attend in costume. “At my shows, everybody has an opportunity to live out their piratical dreams of adventure.”
Tickets are available at theargyros.org. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for under 18.