The fantastical life of a pirate is a draw for adults and kids alike — the swashbuckling, the treasure, the vernacular. For actor David Engel, a.k.a. Pirate Professor Billy Bones, performing as a pirate for his solo show “Pirate School: Sea Dreams” is a chance for him not only to live out his childhood fantasies of sailing the high seas but to entertain children while promoting good manners, polite behavior, and social courage. Audiences of all ages can attend his show at Ketchum’s Argyros theatre on Sept. 17 at 1 and 4 p.m. to learn the finer points of lighthearted mischief and how to stand, talk, sing, and laugh like a pirate!

Like many children, Engel had a fascination for adventure and sailing as a child. Growing up along the shores of Lake Michigan, he sailed small boats and learned the rules of the open water at aquatics camp. His father, who died when Engel was eight, was an avid sailor; after serving in WWII, he and his crewmates rescued the 35-foot yawl Malabar and set off down the Illinois and Mississippi rivers, out into the Gulf of Mexico to Cuba and beyond.

