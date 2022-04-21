If you are tired of this cold and snowy April, the Treasure Valley Orchid Society 38th annual show and sale might be just what you need to brighten your week.
This year the show is entitled “Orchid Fever,” and runs Saturday April 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Boise.
The show will feature a wide variety of blooming orchids, which will be judged in contest for first, second and third place and other accolades, while also being evaluated for national rankings by the American Orchid Association.
There will also be ample opportunity to shop for your own beautiful orchid to take home.
David Morris is an American Orchid Society Judge, with a lifetime of experience caring for and judging orchids.
He said he purchased his first orchid at the age of 17, and later completed the six year process of becoming a judge. Now, he may be the most senior American Orchid Society Judge in the Pacific Northwest.
His appreciation for orchids is not easily boiled down to one feature of these beautiful plants, rather he said the vast diversity in orchids has always fascinated him. He wants more people to get excited about the species that are native to their area, and to recognize the reach of these fascinating plants.
“Orchids grow everywhere except Antarctica,” Morris said. “No matter where you live, there are orchids.”
Morris recalled that Idaho has native species of orchids; in fact visitors to Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho who are lucky enough to time their visit just right, might find some beautiful orchids in bloom there.
As a judge, Morris said he evaluates orchids based on color and shape, and a variety of other factors, that all add up to 100 possible awarded points. Orchids that earn more than 90 points nationally are very rare.
“Orchids that score above 90 points earn a First Class Certificate,” Morris said. “And that’s very rare, so rare I think we only had one last year.”
Morris at one time owned and grew thousands of orchids, but has downsized his collection to only a hundred or so. He is not usually interested in selling orchids anymore, but sometimes he will trade for a new or rare species.
Another thing he loves about orchids is the smell, although he says their scents can range from wonderful to less than pleasant. The smells of orchids are unpredictable, and for the American Orchid Society, smell is not a part of evaluation and judging.
Tammy Dana admired orchids from afar for years before she finally bought her own at an orchid show. Now she is a member of the Treasure Valley Orchid Society, and her home is full of happy blooming orchids.
She says light and water and even room temperature all affect the health and happiness of orchids, and whether or not they will rebloom.
“Some like it cold,” Dana said. “Colder than you would be comfortable with in your house, like 50 degrees.”
For Dana, it is the beautiful blooms that make orchids so irresistible, and worth all the meticulous care they often require.
“In nature, a lot of orchids grow upside down in trees, so when it rains water runs off the back of the leaves,” Dana said. “That’s another thing to remember because when you water them at home you do not want to get a lot of water in the leaves, it can cause them to rot. You are often not growing them how they grow in nature.”
Dana encourages everyone to stop by the show to see some fantastic orchid blooms. She said there will also be lots of unique plants for sale, like mini pineapple plants and bug eating plants.
“It’s a really fun community, and it’s going to be a really great time.” Dana said.
The Hilton Garden Inn is located at 7699 Spectrum Street in Boise. Admission is $4 for adults; kids under 12 free. Find more information at treasurevalleyorchidsociety.org.