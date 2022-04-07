...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
associated with passage of a strong cold front.
* WHERE...Snake Basin including the Treasure Valley in Oregon
and Idaho and the western Magic valley.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Friday night to 6 AM MDT
/5 AM PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around.
Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The Cabin
The Cabin, now used as a center for reading and writing programs, was built in 1940 and originally housed the State Forestry Department. The exterior logs are all Idaho Engelmann Spruce.
The Cabin is Boise’s hub for readers and writers, a nonprofit dedicated to the celebration and exploration of literary arts. Their April calendar features some great workshops and events for any writing-minded individual to participate in, advanced or beginner, all are welcome.
First, The Cabin hosts a free drop-in writing workshop on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by local writers or special guests, who provide creative writing prompts, with the goal of fostering a community among local writers. This event is now held virtually, register to attend on zoom ahead of time.
Next, on Tuesday’s from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. starting April 12 through May 17, is a special writing workshop “Poetics of the Body: a writing workshop with Tessy Ward”, that will explore how to write about body experience, sensation and accessibility. This is an in-person event at The Cabin, and proof of vaccination and masks will be required, with the event being limited to 9 participants. The cost is $215 or $180 for Cabin Members, and scholarships are available.
The following week, on Monday April 18, is “Readings and Conversations with Richard Powers”, a lecture included in the 2021-22 readings and conversations series that season ticket holders already have access to. Tickets appear to be sold out.
Finally, on Saturday April 30 from 1 to 3 p.m., there's another workshop, “Drop-In Excavation w CL Young”. This workshop will be held in Julia Davis Park, and focuses on exploring the mind and body to form creative paths to get new inspiration in writing. This workshop is priced with a sliding scale, and a suggested donation of $35, scholarships are available.