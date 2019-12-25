I had started this week’s column with the intention of sharing a personal story about a fling I had with the high school heartthrob 10 years after graduation. However, it was predictable and can be summed up by saying he peaked early, had a huge ego and I ended up finding out I was simply one of his chicks on the side.
Anyway, after realizing I didn’t have enough material on that for an entire column, I found inspiration in an email I received from a reader. My last column, “Airport Pickup,” covered my yearning for someone other than an Uber to pick me up. This reader pointed out that if I am in search of a caring, interested partner I should take more care in how I present myself. She went on to explain that what we put out is what we get back and we should all take it up a notch whether we are going on a long flight or a quick trip to Fred Meyer.
I realize by putting this out there that there will be some people that are of the idea that someone should love you regardless. Messy bun or blow out, who cares? Others will side with this reader and say that you should always put your best foot forward. I am sharing this feedback with you to hopefully strike up a conversation about it. I think it is an interesting thought and something my mother has also shared with me.
Should we singles treat every outing as an opportunity to meet someone and make sure we are looking our best? Or should we realize that life is messy and there isn’t always time to put on lip gloss? I mean, if someone loves us, they love us with or without the makeup and nice outfit, right? I love hearing from readers and am thankful to this woman for making me reflect. I look forward to hearing from you! Cheers to having an opinion and not being afraid to share it!
—A.S.
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle.