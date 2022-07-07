Sun Valley plays host to many events each year, most of which are the kind of events you could attend anywhere: film festivals, food tastings, athletic endeavors. But what makes Sun Valley’s events so unique is the lack of gatekeeping: patrons pay to hear speakers talk and then an hour later find themselves seated next to them at the Duchin Room. Bike racers sign up for Rebecca Rusch’s annual bike race and find themselves racing right alongside her. And no exception to this is the annual Sun Valley Writers’ Conference (SWVC) which hosts some of the country’s — and world’s — best writers and thinkers for several days each summer, giving attendees the chance to enjoy talks given in the stunning outdoor Sun Valley Pavilion amphitheater, learn from more intimate sessions with authors, and connect in the after-hours mingling that is the undercurrent of Sun Valley.
This year’s SVWC will take place from Saturday, July 16 through Monday, July 18 and features a range of fiction and nonfiction writers, journalists, playwrights, poets, and filmmakers. While weekend passes are sold out, individual pavilion talks are still available as are the lineup of free events that are available throughout the weekend. Some highlighted speakers include author Elizabeth Kolbert on her book on global warming, fiction author Lauren Groff on historical fiction, local Boise author Anthony Doerr on his newest book, “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” and professor and author Arthur C. Brooks on true life success and happiness. Also noteworthy is Monday’s performance by hip-hop comedy troupe Freestyle Love Supreme+, fresh off Broadway and co-created by Lin Manuel Miranda.
“It’s really unique; you know, it’s not every day you get to spend a weekend with these kind of people,” said author Anthony Doerr of why he enjoys the SVWC. “It’s a phenomenal group of writers. It’s kind of like your bookshelves come to life.” A speaker in 2015 after publishing the critically acclaimed and New York Times bestseller, “All the Light We Cannot See,” Doerr is back this year to speak on his newest release, “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” Doerr’s talk is not just a synopsis of his book, meant to entice new readers, but rather a deep historical dive into the history of the phrase “cloud cuckoo land,” and the themes that surround it. The phrase derives from a 2,400-year-old Aristophenes play, “The Birds,” and refers to a new city created by birds in the sky, a utopia or paradise away from the world’s liars. The book took Doerr seven years to write, during which he observed his twin sons over the years watching new releases of comic book-based movies where planets and cities are constantly under threat of being blown up.
“I started wondering what it means to take in such dystopian narratives when climate change presents an existential threat to their futures. I wanted to explore utopian narratives,” explains Doerr of much of the influence behind his newest novel. For his SVWC talk at the Pavilion, Doerr plans to explore the idea of utopia and dystopia and what makes an ideal world, particularly during our current time of such political, economic, and physical turmoil.
Doerr’s is one of several Pavilion talks that are available for individual ticket purchase at $35. Also available are talks from Lauren Groff, Elizabeth Kolbert, Arthur Brooks, a panel discussion with Stephen Kotkin, Yascha Mounk, and Ben Rhodes, experts in their fields, on the threat to democracy and the rise of authoritarianism. Tickets are also available to Freestyle Love Supreme+.
In addition to single-ticketed Pavilion talks, there are a range of free Pavilion lawn talks offered to the public. These talks include all the single-ticketed Pavilion talks and several others which will be broadcast on the big screen to those seated on the lawn for free; bring a picnic, blanket, and a chair and listen to some of our country’s most inspiring minds! Free livestreaming is available for select events as are free online audio and video recordings.
There are several new initiatives at this year’s SVWC as well, including a Next Generation Pass for those under the age of 35 (though they are currently sold out, there is a waitlist to join should new passes become available) and a New Voices Fellowship to provide a rich literary experience for new emerging talent. Three gifted young writers were chosen for this year’s fellowship: Kali Fajardo-Anstine, Sanaë Lemoine, and Kalani Pickhart.
In collaboration with local high schools, the SVWC offers students the opportunity to engage with an author from the conference in their Community Scholars Student/Author Luncheon. Past authors who have participated include Dave Eggers and Colson Whitehead. This year’s featured writer will be Doerr; students were given copies of his new book and will attend a private luncheon, where Doerr said he plans to “show them you can be a living bald fool and live in Idaho and write books that are read overseas. When I was growing up, my parents didn’t have novelists over for dinner, I didn’t know writers’ conferences existed. I just want to say to them that you can live in Idaho and have these dreams and achieve them too.”